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Paint has long been considered one of the cheapest ways to rejuvenate a home. Real estate and home improvement experts frequently recommend spending a little money on a fresh coat, whether you want to sell your home or simply refresh a space. Despite ongoing housing market uncertainty, according to a survey conducted by Sherwin-Williams for National Painting Week, more than half of all homeowners are planning a painting project sometime this year. Unfortunately, they'll have to pay more to do it.

Major paint companies are raising prices as the cost of raw materials remains high and tariffs continue to impact home renovation plans and products. Even relatively modest increases can quickly add up. This is especially the case when homeowners want to achieve a flawless finish with the stunning colors everyone is using in 2026, since many of them require more coats, and therefore, more paint. The same goes for color drenching, an approach that's all but replaced dated accent walls. Rising prices on paint supplies, like plastic sheeting, tape, and other sundries, are also leading some homeowners to adapt by making smaller, fewer, or cheaper updates. A 2025 survey carried out by This Old House also suggested that one in three homeowners who plan to remodel "need to save up longer due to inflation."

Although they aren't completely putting down their paintbrushes just yet, industry leaders say it's already becoming clear how rising paint costs are changing the way people renovate their homes. "What we're seeing on the ground is some customers who traditionally buy our more premium products are trading down," Benjamin Moore CEO Dan Calkins told Reuters in May 2026.