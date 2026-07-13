There's No Need To Hang Bathroom Towels On A Rack — Amazon Has A Better Way
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Though the towel racks in your bathroom certainly serve a functional purpose, they aren't always the most aesthetically pleasing fixtures. They're often wide and bulky, taking up quite a bit of visual space. The metal finishes of their bars and brackets also need to match up with the hardware on your vanity, or they'll look out of place. But if you ditch your towel rack entirely and replace it with a Kazai wall-mounted coat rack, you might worry less about wasted space or coordinating metals. This stylish storage piece, which you can pick up on Amazon, has a compact design with a series of hooks that are hidden behind its front panel. Though the coat rack was originally meant to be put next to a front door, there's no reason why you can't turn it into a stunning addition to your bathroom instead.
The Kazai coat rack comes in two different sizes. The smaller option has five hooks and costs $60, while the larger option has eight hooks and retails for $80. Either option has a small shelf on top of the hooks. There are a handful of natural color variants to choose from, so you can get the wood finish that best matches your bathroom without having to bother with stain. Customers give the product an average of 4.7 stars out of five, with nearly 1700 total reviews. Many people particularly like its sturdiness. Besides just being a dependable clutter-busting storage solution, it can also be handy for updating a dated bathroom without using paint.
Tips for turning the Kazai coat rack into a towel storage solution
There are a handful of important details worth considering if you're going to use the Kazai coat rack for bathroom towel storage. The first is the placement of the coat rack. Since there are hygiene-related reasons not to store your bathroom towels above your toilet, somewhere that keeps towels within close reach when stepping out of the shower or drying your hands is a better option. Use a level when hanging up your coat rack, and if you can't attach it to the studs in your wall, use drywall anchors when mounting it.
The Kazai-brand coat rack has a narrow top shelf that looks like it was originally designed for keys and small accessories. In the bathroom, you can use it for entirely different purposes. It can hold small soaps, rolled-up washcloths, or travel-size hygiene products for guests. If you want to make your bathroom feel more like a spa, you could style it with a candle, a diffuser, and a small houseplant up there instead.
Since the hooks on this coat rack are on the inside of the fixture, they'll likely work best for towels that have hanging loops on them. Many towels from IKEA have these loops; SEMAXE quick-dry bath towel sets from Amazon also have this handy feature. Also, keep in mind that you'll need to space out your towels so that they get enough airflow and dry properly. The hooks in the rack may be a bit too close together to use all of them at once for full-size bath towels.