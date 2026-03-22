Why This Common Bathroom Mistake Is More Unhygienic Than You Think

We generally think of toilets and hand towels aiding hygiene in the bathroom. The toilet's role is easy to understand, and after we use the toilet to do what it does so well, we wash our hands and use a hand towel to complete the whole process and get rid of any germs. Perfect? Perhaps not. Something else, something invisible, happens in this sequence of events: A toilet plume, spreading ultra-small droplets of feces and urine in an airborne aerosol spray. If you hang your hand towels above the toilet, they can be contaminated by these droplets, spreading bacteria and germs. In that case, the last step in our bathroom hygiene sequence spreads germs rather than removes them.

It has long been known that airborne droplets can contain pathogens. Likewise, scientists have known for decades that toilets expel some droplets when flushed, but they have always been invisible. New research using lasers has captured that plume in a visible way, allowing scientists to see its size and distribution. The bad news is that with the toilet lid raised, that plume can rise several feet and include the area behind the toilet. It's unhygienic, and another reason to always keep the toilet lid closed.