You've Probably Been Leaving The Toilet Lid Open When Not In Use — But Should You?

Although leaving the toilet seat up is a well-known etiquette taboo, the consensus as to whether you should leave the toilet lid open or not is not quite as clear. With most public restrooms opting for a lidless design, you might think that leaving the lid up in your own home is without cause for concern. But it turns out that there are some convincing reasons why you may want to start closing the lid when you are done doing your business.

Besides just being more polite, many people also believe that closing the lid is more hygienic. It is true that flushing will cause a "toilet plume," which is basically an assortment of aerosolized particles that are spread into the air. But the common misconception is that closing the lid before flushing will make a significant difference in the potential spread of germs. Though it is possible that closing the lid may protect you from some bacteria, viruses are much smaller and are therefore able to travel faster and farther, which means that closing the lid might not make much of a difference, if it even makes any at all. Realistically, the most hygienic thing you can do in your bathroom is to clean and sanitize the toilet regularly. However, even disregarding the germ factor, keeping the lid down can also help reduce odors or potential splashes from escaping the bowl; plus, it looks neater overall if you plan to have any guests come over.