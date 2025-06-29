10 Common Cleaning Products To Avoid Using If You Have Pets In Your Home

There are so many common cleaning products that are terrible for your health, and they can be even more harmful to pets, whose smaller bodies and heightened sensitivity make them more vulnerable to toxic exposure. In fact, a dog's sense of smell is estimated to be 1,000 to 10,000 times more powerful than ours, and both dogs and cats have over 200 million smell receptors. So, if the chemical smell or strong fragrance is mildly annoying to you, it's probably extremely uncomfortable to four-legged friends. Unfortunately, the effects of inhaling these toxic fumes can be more hazardous than discomforting, with some products causing severe respiratory issues. Inhalation isn't the only concern, either. Pets can absorb chemicals through their paw pads when walking across freshly cleaned surfaces, and they often ingest toxins when grooming themselves afterward.

With animals roaming through the house, keeping it clean can feel like an endless task. Every surface of your home will need a good scrubbing at some point, so it's important to check the ingredient labels of any products you plan to use around pets. Unfortunately, chemical names often look like a cat walked across the keyboard, making it hard to know what's actually dangerous. If you're unsure which ingredients to avoid, the list below breaks down some of the most common name brands and the toxic chemicals hiding inside them.