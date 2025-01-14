5 Common Cleaning Products That Are Terrible For Your Health

Cleaning supplies have come a long way over the years, with many manufacturers foregoing harmful chemicals to create safer products for both people and the environment. There's also been an uptick in DIY cleaning hacks, with many of us trying homemade vinegar cleaning solutions or baking soda paste recipes. However, we still have a long way to go, and you could be using harmful cleaning supplies without realizing. Cleaning product manufacturers aren't required to list all of their ingredients on labels, and can even use misleading terms to confuse consumers.

Air freshener, furniture polish, window cleaner, oven cleaner, and even dish soap (!) are all common household products that the American Lung Association believes could impact your health. The reason many of these products have been flagged is because they contain hundreds of volatile organic compounds (VOCs). VOCs are gases that pollute the air in our homes. These gases can last long after the smell of the cleaning product dissipates, sometimes lingering for months at a time. They can also mix with other airborne gases, creating new chemicals. VOCs are known to cause headaches, respiratory issues, and gastrointestinal irritation in healthy individuals, and worsen symptoms for those with asthma or allergies. Those who work with cleaning products professionally can develop serious health issues such as cancer, lung disease, or reproductive issues. So for safety's sake, take a closer look at the following items in your cleaning closet.