Forget Paint: A Smarter Way To Update A Dated Bathroom Without Spending A Fortune

Reflecting on your bathroom a lot lately? There's something off, but you can't quite put your finger on it. Maybe a new coat of paint would help? You'll find plenty of impactful ways to use paint in a bathroom, but they also require cleaning the surfaces, taping off the edges, covering the large items that you can't remove, and painstakingly rolling paint on the walls multiple times. And something still won't quite look right... especially if you still have boring, builder-grade mirrors. You know the ones: large panels of glass with no frame. They're simple and functional, but they fall short in the style department. Which is why instead of grabbing a paint roller, you should head to the vanity mirror aisle and pick something new.

It might seem like a plain mirror is best. You don't necessarily want the mirror to stand out too much, instead it should blend in with the other design elements. Nevertheless, the look of the mirror still influences the style of the room, so choosing a shape, color, and frame style that complements the bathroom vibes you want is important. Round and oval mirrors incorporate softer lines that can infuse the space with a more comfortable feeling, for example. Upgrading to a framed mirror also creates a more polished look and adds depth, texture, and detailing to the wall — you're instantly changing the look of the wall without a drop of paint.