Forget Paint: A Smarter Way To Update A Dated Bathroom Without Spending A Fortune
Reflecting on your bathroom a lot lately? There's something off, but you can't quite put your finger on it. Maybe a new coat of paint would help? You'll find plenty of impactful ways to use paint in a bathroom, but they also require cleaning the surfaces, taping off the edges, covering the large items that you can't remove, and painstakingly rolling paint on the walls multiple times. And something still won't quite look right... especially if you still have boring, builder-grade mirrors. You know the ones: large panels of glass with no frame. They're simple and functional, but they fall short in the style department. Which is why instead of grabbing a paint roller, you should head to the vanity mirror aisle and pick something new.
It might seem like a plain mirror is best. You don't necessarily want the mirror to stand out too much, instead it should blend in with the other design elements. Nevertheless, the look of the mirror still influences the style of the room, so choosing a shape, color, and frame style that complements the bathroom vibes you want is important. Round and oval mirrors incorporate softer lines that can infuse the space with a more comfortable feeling, for example. Upgrading to a framed mirror also creates a more polished look and adds depth, texture, and detailing to the wall — you're instantly changing the look of the wall without a drop of paint.
Update your bathroom mirrors with a framed version
There could be plenty of reasons why your bathroom looks outdated, but the mirror is an easy one to fix. The hardest part of the job might be to remove the glued-on mirror panel that's currently hanging on the wall. If you have a double vanity, decide if you want two individually framed mirrors or one large one. Choosing a frame color and style that plays off of other bathroom elements helps the mirror fit into the space easily.
You'll find plenty of vanity mirror options at home improvement stores, but budget-friendly options could be hiding in other spots. Hit up thrift stores and estate sales to look for vintage mirrors that are the right size for your vanity (usually 2 to 4 inches narrower than the vanity top). Older mirrors inject the space with character, but make sure the glass offers an accurate reflection. Habitat for Humanity ReStore is another spot to find home furnishings, like mirrors, at a discount. Some items are used, but others are brand new. Another option is to build a simple frame from wood trim to add to your current frameless mirror.
Once you upgrade this prominent bathroom feature, you may also want to explore bathroom lighting ideas to make the space shine. New lights help illuminate your mirror effectively, and adding wall sconces or overhead lights that complement the mirror frame help create a unified, fresh look.