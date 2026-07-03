You See Them In Every Yard: The Bird That's Actually Legally Protected

The Canada goose is a common bird you don't want to spot flying anywhere near your yard. Not only do they poop in excess, sometimes up to three pounds of feces in a day, but they are also extremely aggressive and do not like to share their spaces with anyone. However, there's not much you can do about them because they are legally protected.

A combination of nature conservation forces and politics led to the passage of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918(MBTA). This protects migratory species from being killed, traded, captured, sold, or transported. Canada geese, well known for flying southwards across the Canadian border to enjoy mild winters in the southern United States, fall under the banner of protected migratory species.

So, while the mess they make and their aggressive nature may make you want to harm the Canada geese in your yard, doing so could end up costing you money and potentially freedom. A primary violation of the MBTA can result in a $100,000 fine and/or a year in prison, according to a 2009 congressional amendment. A second violation increases the fine to $250,000 and tacks on another year to the prison sentence. A smaller fine of $15,000 and a 6-month prison term would be the punishment for capture and sale. With all those penalties, you might think that the Canada geese have the last honk. However, there's plenty you can legally do to get rid of these birds near your home.