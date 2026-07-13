Skip Paint: There's A Smarter DIY To Update Red Oak Cabinets

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Traces of '80s and '90s aesthetics are seeping their way into today's decor features, but not everyone is on board — especially when it comes to the highly debatable red wooden cabinets. While some homeowners are welcoming the kitchen trend of yesteryear into their space, others are figuring out ways to update their oak cabinets with a modern touch. If you're all for a present-day approach, there is a clever way to rejuvenate your cooking space while still preserving the beauty of the red oak wood: using a green stain.

While your first inclination might be to find a paint color, using a stain is a smarter and easier option because it enhances the wood's natural tones and textures and ultimately makes for a quicker project. Staining might not last as long as a paint job, but it's not prone to quite as much chipping as its counterpart. And it allows moisture to escape more easily than paint, which is ideal for a kitchen setting. Working with green stain will allow you to ease the intensity of the red and pink shades while leaving you with a warm finish that feels homey and cozy — the top priority of a lived-in kitchen in 2026.