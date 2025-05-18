Updating Old Oak Cabinets: Stunning Ideas And Inspiration
If your kitchen is starting to look a bit outdated, it may be worth looking at whether your old oak cabinets might be contributing to the problem. Some argue that traditional oak cabinets do not go well with modern kitchen designs. However, while the tones and textures of oak wood may sometimes evoke feelings of the 1980s and 1990s, there are a lot of benefits associated with these types of cabinets, too. For one, oak wood is considered durable and damage-resistant, which can make them last for decades. What's more, oak can even add a bit of warmth and charm that might arguably be lacking in contemporary kitchen designs.
Whether you still love the look of your oak cabinets or desperately want to change them out, the good news is you have several options. All of these options involve making changes to the cabinets directly, or to areas in their immediate vicinity. You can feel good knowing you can preserve the wood and enjoy its benefits, all while giving your kitchen a refresh. Whether you're up for a full refinishing project or would like to make a few changes only, consider the multitude of choices you have that can fit a variety of timelines and budgets.
Consider refinishing your oak cabinets with a different stain or paint color
There are several ways you can transform the look of your kitchen, including adding new cabinets to completely swap out the color or material. If you're on a tighter budget, though, you might consider a refinishing project to pull off the appearance of brand-new cabinets instead. One major caveat to keep in mind is that this option is easier if you want to darken your oak cabinets. Also, it may not be the best way to update oak cabinets if there are a lot of details and crevices in the existing doors, as these will be more difficult to strip or paint.
You have two options for refinishing old oak cabinets: professional refinishing or DIY. While this is a major project, cabinet refinishing is still feasible if you have some free time (anywhere from three to 10 days, depending on the size of your kitchen) and you understand the process. Cabinet refinishing involves several steps. First, you will need to cover any surrounding surfaces with drop cloths to protect them from stains and damage. Then, you will need to clean the cabinets to make sure they are free of dust, food splatter, and other debris before sanding them. Once the cabinet surfaces are smooth and free of their old stain, you can then apply a primer before adding a new coat of stain or paint. The benefit of staining as part of the refinishing process is that it also helps preserve the look of wood grain. You also have different color options. You can achieve a bright, crisp look with white paint or a classic, but moody vibe with dark stain. Also, while some experts recommend chemically stripping cabinets, you can still refinish cabinets without stripping them.
Add or switch out existing cabinet hardware
If you're looking for a less time-consuming and more budget-friendly way to liven up your oak cabinetry, the answer could lie in the hardware. This is an especially good option if the existing cabinet handles and knobs on your oak cabinet doors are the same age as the dated cabinets themselves. Among some of the worst offenders are cabinet hardware made from crystal or ceramic, as well as those that have over-the-top decorations or patterns, such as 1970s-style floral patterns. If your oak cabinets have any of these elements, swapping them out can transform the look of your kitchen into a more modern space right away.
Still, it can be overwhelming to know which hardware goes well with oak cabinets without quickly dating them again. Designers recommend brushed nickel, black, and brushed bronze as good choices for oak cabinets. These will look more modern without clashing with the natural warm tones of oak wood. Minimalist hardware is still on trend because of its timeless and clutter-free appeal. You might even consider hardware that somewhat matches your oak cabinets, such as darker pieces for dark oak, as well as a bright gold for light oak. Before installing cabinet hardware, you may take pictures of different ideas in a kitchen design or hardware store and hold these up against your oak cabinets to help you make the best selection possible.
Swap out cabinet door styles
Changing the hardware on old oak cabinet doors can certainly give your kitchen a new look. If you're looking for a more dramatic change though, you can take this a step further by swapping out the door styles entirely (also known as refacing). With this option, you would still keep most of the cabinets, which is arguably more budget-friendly than replacing the boxes as well. Precise measurements are key before you invest in new doors from your local home improvement store, so be sure to measure carefully.
When you go shopping for cabinet doors, you'll likely be confronted with a lot of options to choose from. Flat-style doors are one example, and these do not need any handles or knobs. On the flipside, if you already have flat cabinet doors, you might consider a slightly more ornate, yet timeless, style (like Shaker-style doors). Glass is also increasing in popularity as a more modern choice, and there are several chic ways to use glass kitchen cabinet doors. Just know that, if you go this route, you will be able to see your kitchen items on display. Some homeowners prefer to keep their cabinet items hidden with solid doors. If you like the openness of glass doors, though, you might even consider foregoing cabinet doors altogether. This last option also takes away the need for measuring and matching doors (as well as spending more money!). Before removing all of your doors for either glass versions or entirely open-facing cabinets, consider changing a few for a more dynamic look.
Consider shelving in place of a few cabinets
Rather than leaving the structure of your existing oak cabinetry as it is, you may consider an open shelving kitchen idea. This option can create a more modern appearance to offset the oak while also adding some dimension. What's more, this can offer a fun way to rotate displays of seasonal decorations in your kitchen. The concept requires removing a couple of your cabinets and replacing them with open shelving instead.
Before you consider this cabinetry update idea, though, there are a couple of caveats to consider. First, removing cabinets in place of shelves may be best suited for larger kitchens with cabinets to spare. Also, if you currently have a lot of items tucked away in your cabinets that you would rather not display, this may not be the most aesthetically appealing option. Also keep in mind that you may have to refinish the wall behind the cabinet, as you don't know what shape it's in until you remove the box. Once you replace some of your oak cabinets with shelving, be sure you remember to dust them regularly, as you may not be accustomed to taking a duster to this part of your kitchen.
Change your backsplash design and color
In some cases, you may not want to directly change your oak cabinetry at all. Despite the "dated" look perceived by some, oak is still appreciated by many others. Still, you might find yourself at a crossroads because you do want to make your kitchen look more modern overall. Instead of making drastic cabinet changes, you might consider swapping out other elements of the space. This includes modernizing your backsplash with a different color or pattern to better complement your cabinetry.
There are a range of kitchen backsplash ideas and inspiration to consider. When it comes to updating the appearance of oak cabinets, though, color is perhaps the most important choice to make. If you want a cleaner and more open feel to the space, for example, you can try a lighter backsplash color such as white, cream, light gray, or light beige. On the other hand, you can decide to go bold with navy blue or even a black backsplash. A dark-colored backsplash can create a contrast that will distract from oak cabinets, and it particularly works well in contemporary-styled kitchens.
Give oak cabinets a new look by painting your kitchen walls
A perhaps even more budget-friendly way to update oak cabinetry is to simply paint the surrounding walls a new color. This will provide your kitchen with a whole new look, all without having to touch your cabinets at all. Plus, if you had to choose between painting your cabinets or your walls, chances are you might be more inclined to take on the latter project if you want to save time and hassle. What's more, if you're renting your home, you might be allowed to change wall paint (per the owner's approval), even if you can't update your cabinets.
While you might have your heart set on a particular wall color, there are some basic rules you'll need to be aware of if your goal is to make your cabinetry appear more updated. Basically, your goal is to complement the colors of the oak cabinets, rather than clash with them. As a rule of thumb, lighter colors and muted earthy tones pair well with oak to help prevent the kitchen from looking too dark. Consider warmer-toned whites and creams, as well as light beiges, greys, or tans. Also, before settling on a color, you'll want to determine the best types of paints to use in a kitchen space, too.
Update your kitchen accents to help modernize oak cabinetry
When it comes to finding alternative ways to update old oak kitchen cabinets, you may not have to necessarily make big changes to kitchen walls at all. If you don't have the budget for changing the backsplash, and you don't want to mess with painting walls, you might consider adding new accent pieces instead. For example, new light fixtures can add renewed interest to the kitchen, and perhaps even distract from otherwise outdated elements. You can also consider swapping out warm white bulbs for bright white ones, which can add a cooler accent to those dreaded orange-toned cabinets. A new kitchen faucet can also make your space look more up-to-date while still being budget-friendly.
You can also add new textile accents to help modernize the kitchen overall. Examples include rugs, runners, towels, and even drapes if you have a window in your kitchen. The key here is to choose colors that help complement the colors of your oak cabinets, as well as those that help create the mood you're hoping to convey. As such, consider focusing on blues and whites for brighter kitchens, and even reds and yellows if you're looking for a more cozy and warm feel.