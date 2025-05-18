Updating Old Oak Cabinets: Stunning Ideas And Inspiration

There are several ways you can transform the look of your kitchen, including adding new cabinets to completely swap out the color or material. If you're on a tighter budget, though, you might consider a refinishing project to pull off the appearance of brand-new cabinets instead. One major caveat to keep in mind is that this option is easier if you want to darken your oak cabinets. Also, it may not be the best way to update oak cabinets if there are a lot of details and crevices in the existing doors, as these will be more difficult to strip or paint.

You have two options for refinishing old oak cabinets: professional refinishing or DIY. While this is a major project, cabinet refinishing is still feasible if you have some free time (anywhere from three to 10 days, depending on the size of your kitchen) and you understand the process. Cabinet refinishing involves several steps. First, you will need to cover any surrounding surfaces with drop cloths to protect them from stains and damage. Then, you will need to clean the cabinets to make sure they are free of dust, food splatter, and other debris before sanding them. Once the cabinet surfaces are smooth and free of their old stain, you can then apply a primer before adding a new coat of stain or paint. The benefit of staining as part of the refinishing process is that it also helps preserve the look of wood grain. You also have different color options. You can achieve a bright, crisp look with white paint or a classic, but moody vibe with dark stain. Also, while some experts recommend chemically stripping cabinets, you can still refinish cabinets without stripping them.