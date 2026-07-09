Don't Toss Old Laundry Detergent Lids — Organize Drawer Clutter On A Budget

Upcycling is something of an art form amongst the thrifty, the inventive, the practical, and the eco-conscious. For these folks, taking something that most would see as garbage and turning it into something functional, beautiful, or both brings an indescribable amount of satisfaction. Plus, it can help solve some everyday problems you ordinarily wouldn't throw money at. Take your junk drawer, for example. Getting it into an organized state might not be on top of your list of priorities — especially if it involves having to purchase containers for all the bits and bobs floating around on the bottom of it. But what if you already had the containers lying around the house?

While you might already know a few clever ways to reuse an old laundry detergent bottle, you should also be saving your lids to repurpose into practical tools around the house. A great place to start is using them to improve your drawer clutter situation. Not only is it a sustainable, no-waste, and practically free option, but it can also bring you a greater amount of peace and focus. And since you've already paid for them, what have you got to lose? Just arrange them in a bathroom drawer, and use them to hold things like like hair ties, bobby pins, cotton swabs or rounds, and bandages. They can help hold jewelry to keep your dresser drawers tidy, and in the office, you might use them for paper clips, pushpins, rubber bands, and extra staples. Then there's the garage, where they work wonders to organize small hardware like washers, bolts, nuts, and screws in your workbench.