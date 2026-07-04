Not Cabinets: The Overlooked Basket Solution For Small Space Shoe Storage

Tripping over a pile of shoes as you walk into your home is a terrible way to end a long day of work. Unfortunately, popular shoe storage options don't work for everyone. Cabinets are too bulky for a narrow hallway, and racks only work if everyone actually uses them. Not to mention, they're easy for pets to knock over. The ideal shoe storage should be easy to use, take up as little room as possible, and look cute with the rest of your decor. You might be surprised to hear that baskets actually fit the criteria. It's easy to overlook such a simple solution, but all you need to do is find or make a cute basket, place it in your home, and drop your shoes into it.

Part of what makes baskets such a great option for storing your shoes is how convenient they are. You can easily move them from one spot to another or even add additional baskets to other areas of your home. While cabinets and racks may be harder to move or rearrange, baskets are generally lightweight, affordable, and even possible to make yourself. Try reusing an empty laundry detergent container to DIY a storage basket for your shoes, or swing by your local thrift store to look for something if you aren't feeling crafty. Baskets are also flexible in terms of their aesthetics. There are high-end baskets to match elegant foyers, rustic baskets to place by your back door, and plain baskets that can blend into your hallway. If you find a basket that's the right size and shape but you don't like its look, you can even upcycle a thrifted basket to make it more stylish.