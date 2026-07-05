Woman Turns Shower Curtain Rings Into Elegant Wall Decor With A Dollar Tree DIY
On their own, the clear plastic shower curtain rings from Dollar Tree don't look like much. But that doesn't really matter since we're not using them to hang a shower curtain. One woman turned shower curtain rings into a cute countertop storage piece. This time, we're taking inspiration from the Nora G's Nook YouTube channel and using several packs of Home Collection Plastic Shower Curtain Rings to make a wall hanging. It becomes an elegant, modern design that's easy to DIY and also budget-friendly.
Essentially, you're hot gluing several rings together into a flat, geometric hanging piece. A coat of spray paint and the addition of metallic gold circles dress up the piece to make it glam and high-end. The original concept consists of 80 rings (eight rows of 10 rings), which means you'll need seven packs to recreate it. Or, you can change up the size or layout of the wall art. That might require a different number of packs to achieve your vision.
For the gold accents, one pack of Nuorui 2-Inch Round Gold Mirror Tiles will be enough. They also come in a classic silver mirror look. If you want contrast in the finished piece, try using these Jetec Mini Square Mirrors — orient them as squares or rotate them to create a diamond look. Or, choose a completely different accent, like thin wood shapes or large gemstones. No matter how you decorate it, this is one of many Dollar Tree DIYs that make stunning wall art on a budget.
Dollar Tree shower rings create a modern geometric wall hanging
Finalize your layout by arranging the rings on your work surface to test out options. The original uses straight rows, but you can also offset each row — the ends will look wavy and the rows will sit together differently. You can also create a different shape, like a large diamond, by starting small at the top, increasing the row lengths to the middle, and shrinking them back down to mirror the layout on the bottom. Or by simply turning a square one diagonally.
@noragsnook
Try this with shower curtain rings from @Dollar Tree #easydiys #dollartreediys #diydollartree
Once you like your design, hot glue the rings together. You'll get a more consistent look if you glue them together where the opening clip is — the rings are raised there, so point the openings toward each other and put the glue on the raised portion to make pairs. Then, line those pairs into rows. If you point the clip opening areas inward with nearby rows, you can cover those raised areas with the mirrors. If you don't want to deal with any raised points, use these Fantasyon Wood Rings instead. Since they're made of wood, you can either stain or paint them. Continue gluing until you have your full design together.
Spray paint the ring design in your preferred color. Black is a solid modern option to complement the overall look of the piece, but you can choose a lighter neutral or go with a bright color. Glue the gold circles (or another accent material) to cover the raised areas. Or, place them in spots that appeal to your aesthetic preferences. You can also weave faux greenery or string lights through the rings to change the look. Or, turn it into beautiful entryway wall decor by adding clothespins or hooks to hold notes, keys, and other items.