Woman Turns Shower Curtain Rings Into Elegant Wall Decor With A Dollar Tree DIY

On their own, the clear plastic shower curtain rings from Dollar Tree don't look like much. But that doesn't really matter since we're not using them to hang a shower curtain. One woman turned shower curtain rings into a cute countertop storage piece. This time, we're taking inspiration from the Nora G's Nook YouTube channel and using several packs of Home Collection Plastic Shower Curtain Rings to make a wall hanging. It becomes an elegant, modern design that's easy to DIY and also budget-friendly.

Essentially, you're hot gluing several rings together into a flat, geometric hanging piece. A coat of spray paint and the addition of metallic gold circles dress up the piece to make it glam and high-end. The original concept consists of 80 rings (eight rows of 10 rings), which means you'll need seven packs to recreate it. Or, you can change up the size or layout of the wall art. That might require a different number of packs to achieve your vision.

For the gold accents, one pack of Nuorui 2-Inch Round Gold Mirror Tiles will be enough. They also come in a classic silver mirror look. If you want contrast in the finished piece, try using these Jetec Mini Square Mirrors — orient them as squares or rotate them to create a diamond look. Or, choose a completely different accent, like thin wood shapes or large gemstones. No matter how you decorate it, this is one of many Dollar Tree DIYs that make stunning wall art on a budget.