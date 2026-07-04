Ditch Metal Files: Sharpen Lawn Mower Blades With This Easy-To-Use Amazon Find
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Sharp mower blades are essential for a healthy, good-looking lawn. The clean cut means that the grass is experiencing less stress, allowing it to grow back more easily and giving you a thicker turf. Metal files can be used to manually sharpen lawn mower blades, but the process is labor-intensive. If you want a different way to do the job, head over to Amazon for an easy-to-use, faster alternative that will sharpen more than just your lawn mower blades.
The VEVOR Lawnmower Blade Sharpener, which at the time of this writing retails at $269, is a 2/3 horsepower, 500-watt output motor that powers a 7-inch, 60-grit ceramic grinding wheel. Two brackets hold the blade at the right angle while it is sharpened. The machine is also rated to sharpen numerous types of mower blades, including high/low lift blades, serrated gator blades, and standard flat blades.
While the machine is powerful and can get the job done quickly, its dimensions of 16.93 inches long, 12.6 inches wide, 9.45 inches high, and a weight of 33.3 pounds mean it will have a permanent home on your workbench. However, this lack of maneuverability doesn't seem to deter users. According to numerous Amazon reviews, the VEVOR is a smart lawnmower blade sharpening tool that is easy to use and gets the blades sharp for their next mowing job.
Use the VEVOR to sharpen more tool blades with a simple adaptor
One of the things that makes the VEVOR a great sharpening tool is its ability to sharpen at two different angles. The machine comes with 30-degree brackets already installed, but you can swap those out for the two 40-degree brackets that are also included. Check your lawnmower manufacturer for specific blade angles.
Now, a lawn mower is hardly the only sharp-bladed landscaping tool homeowners have as part of their arsenal. Chainsaws, pruners, hedge trimmers, rototillers, weed eaters, and even old-fashioned tools like brush knives all require sharp blades in order to be effective. However, these often have different angles than what the motorized VEVOR can provide. This is where the VEVOR Adjustable Lawnmower Blade Sharpening Tool can help. This is an adaptor that costs, at the time of this writing, $46.90 and has a blade-securing adjustable arm that can be set to angles between 15 and 45 degrees. In theory, you could then sharpen the angled blades with the motorized VEVOR if you remove the brackets.
If you value portability in your equipment, the adjustable blade sharpener is going to be the better option for you. You can easily store it away when not in use. For smaller blades that require a bit more precision, you can use a hand tool like the Sharp Pebble blade sharpener, which is another smart lawnmower blade sharpener hidden away on Amazon.