Ditch Metal Files: Sharpen Lawn Mower Blades With This Easy-To-Use Amazon Find

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Sharp mower blades are essential for a healthy, good-looking lawn. The clean cut means that the grass is experiencing less stress, allowing it to grow back more easily and giving you a thicker turf. Metal files can be used to manually sharpen lawn mower blades, but the process is labor-intensive. If you want a different way to do the job, head over to Amazon for an easy-to-use, faster alternative that will sharpen more than just your lawn mower blades.

The VEVOR Lawnmower Blade Sharpener, which at the time of this writing retails at $269, is a 2/3 horsepower, 500-watt output motor that powers a 7-inch, 60-grit ceramic grinding wheel. Two brackets hold the blade at the right angle while it is sharpened. The machine is also rated to sharpen numerous types of mower blades, including high/low lift blades, serrated gator blades, and standard flat blades.

While the machine is powerful and can get the job done quickly, its dimensions of 16.93 inches long, 12.6 inches wide, 9.45 inches high, and a weight of 33.3 pounds mean it will have a permanent home on your workbench. However, this lack of maneuverability doesn't seem to deter users. According to numerous Amazon reviews, the VEVOR is a smart lawnmower blade sharpening tool that is easy to use and gets the blades sharp for their next mowing job.