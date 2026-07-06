Not CorningWare: The Antique Dishware Brand From New York You'd Be Lucky To Find

Thrifting is a fun way to find valuable antiques, and pottery in particular is a popular thing to look for. With so many different companies producing pottery and ceramics over the centuries, there's always something new — or rather, old — to find. If you've already searched for overlooked kitchenware brands like CorningWare at the thrift store, it might be time to move on to a different brand. Buffalo Pottery, later renamed Buffalo China Inc., was founded over a century ago in 1901 in Buffalo, New York. They produced a variety of pottery, from simple pieces designed for use in restaurants to more elaborate ones. Whether you're interested in collecting Buffalo Pottery for the historical, decorative, or monetary value, you'd certainly be lucky to stumble upon some antique Buffalo dishes!

If you want to decorate with Buffalo Pottery pieces, you'll be glad to know that there are styles to fit most aesthetics. For a rustic room, look for the simpler restaurantware dishes. To match more elegant decor, look for their artistic patterns such as Blue Willow, Deldare Ware, or Bonrea. These feature brighter colors and patterns that will make them lovely statement pieces.

Resellers should look for full sets of dishes. Some sets go for several hundred dollars, up to nearly one thousand! Individual pieces can sometimes fetch high prices as well, with more ornate or artistic patterns selling for a few hundred dollars each. More simple pieces typically sell for a few dollars, up to around $20.