Vintage Cookie Jar Could Turn Out To Be Collector's Treasure Worth Hundreds

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Cartoon and pop culture character ceramic cookie jars were fun, kitschy items that enjoyed peak popularity from the 1940s through the '70s. Now, they are part of another retro decor trend stemming from the general revival of nostalgic design we've seen over the last few years. And if you happen to have a Holt-Howard Pixieware cookie jar you nabbed at a thrift store for cheap, it might surprise you to learn you could have a collectors treasure worth hundreds.

The Holt-Howard company was founded in 1949 and originally produced a line of cartoonish Christmas ceramics like mugs, pitchers, and cookie jars. The Pixieware collection was launched in 1958, with each piece featuring a highly stylized pixie character with a different (sometimes mischievous) facial expression. The original lineup lasted until 1962, and Holt-Howard was sold to General Housewares in 1969.

Another company, Grant-Howard Associates, was founded in 1974 by two of the original Holt-Howard founders, Grant Holt and John Howard. In 2002, they released a Pixieware revival campaign that produced the retro-inspired Pixie Cookie Jar as a mail-order exclusive. This relative rarity makes the jar a particularly valuable collectible you shouldn't overlook while thrifting, and it is not uncommon to see ones selling for over $250, especially if they come with the original packaging and minimal damage.