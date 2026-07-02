Vintage Cookie Jar Could Turn Out To Be Collector's Treasure Worth Hundreds
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Cartoon and pop culture character ceramic cookie jars were fun, kitschy items that enjoyed peak popularity from the 1940s through the '70s. Now, they are part of another retro decor trend stemming from the general revival of nostalgic design we've seen over the last few years. And if you happen to have a Holt-Howard Pixieware cookie jar you nabbed at a thrift store for cheap, it might surprise you to learn you could have a collectors treasure worth hundreds.
The Holt-Howard company was founded in 1949 and originally produced a line of cartoonish Christmas ceramics like mugs, pitchers, and cookie jars. The Pixieware collection was launched in 1958, with each piece featuring a highly stylized pixie character with a different (sometimes mischievous) facial expression. The original lineup lasted until 1962, and Holt-Howard was sold to General Housewares in 1969.
Another company, Grant-Howard Associates, was founded in 1974 by two of the original Holt-Howard founders, Grant Holt and John Howard. In 2002, they released a Pixieware revival campaign that produced the retro-inspired Pixie Cookie Jar as a mail-order exclusive. This relative rarity makes the jar a particularly valuable collectible you shouldn't overlook while thrifting, and it is not uncommon to see ones selling for over $250, especially if they come with the original packaging and minimal damage.
How to identify and style a GHA Pixie Cookie Jar
Owing to their unique characteristics, actually identifying a Pixieware jar at a thrift store or estate sale is not difficult. All Pixieware jars are split into caps and crocks. The caps have long-stemmed necks that attach to a diamond-shaped elf's head. For the Pixie Cookie Jar, the character has green hair, rosy cheeks, a red button nose, and is winking.
The crock is wide and bulbous, with "cookies" written across it in a cartoonish font. Vertical stripes, a hallmark of authentic Holt-Howard Pixieware containers, also encircle the crock. However, it is the label stamped on the bottom that is going to be the real indicator of authenticity. Jars from the original lineup will have a Holt-Howard printed insignia on the bottom, along with the date the crock was produced. The cookie jar will have a "GHA" stamp to indicate production by the Grant-Howard Associates company.
But how exactly can you style something so, well, stylized? It would make a wonderful pair alongside whimsical kitchen items like the sweet vintage Goose jars that are popular on social media. You could also just have the Pixieware piece as a statement that sits on your countertop, or, if you're an avid collector, place it proudly on a shelf with your other Pixieware jars from the earlier Holt-Howard collection. At nearly a foot tall, it will tower over the original pieces to anchor your display.