Use Old Keys To Create Adorably Unique Garden Decor You'll Love
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Most of us have a bunch of old keys lying around that serve no purpose. It could be because you changed your locks, sold a car, or, frankly, just have no clue where you acquired them. Time to pluck those unused keys out of the drawer for a brand new role! Content creator marifetliisler shared an easy way to make hangable garden decor using keys — perfect for adding a bit of whimsy to an outdoor space. All you have to do is attach them around a coin, forming a sun-shaped design. Once a hanger is added, it can then be used to embellish a tree, post, or shepherd's hook.
A benefit of this project is that it allows you to reuse old household items in the garden instead of tossing them out. Keys are all so beautifully different, with each one carrying its own history. It'd be a shame not to give them another life. However, only gather keys that you're 100% positive you'll no longer need. You might also want to avoid duplicates to current locks. After all, having a spare house key floating around your yard probably isn't the safest idea. Think past residences, old mailboxes, and locked storage containers you haven't owned in years.
The DIYer used large, metal coins as the centerpieces for the decor. Naturally, the bigger the size (such as half dollars), the more space there is for attaching keys. You could also swap them out for an alternative like jar lids. Other than that, you'll need heavy-duty craft glue and jute twine. Grab some beads, too, for added decoration. The Aipridy Colorful Glass Charm Beads or ToBeIT Wooden Beads are great options in this case.
How to upcycle your old keys into beautiful garden art
Lay one of your coins on a flat surface and begin setting the keys around it, with the blades facing inward. Pick similar ones if you want a uniform look. Or, since there are all different types of locks and keys, you could make it especially unique by creating a pattern out of various sizes. After you're happy with the design, add glue (like Gorilla Super Glue) to the coin and attach the keys. Squeeze glue onto another coin and place it on top, sandwiching them on. Allow the piece to dry according to the glue's instructions.
Next, cut a strand of jute twine and thread it through one of the key's holes. Grasp the ends together and string a few beads on. Finally, tie a knot at the end of the doubled twine, leaving room to create an opening that's big enough for a branch or nail. Your piece of decor will now be ready to hang. Find a spot in your yard or garden that could use a little quirk. If you enjoy adorable DIY wind chimes, try clustering a few together so the keys produce sounds when they hit each other.
@marifetliisler
DIY Home Decor from Old Keys #diy #homedecor #recycle
Want to make your garden decor pop even more? Consider painting the keys and coins prior to starting the project. Use sunny or floral colors if you want to play into the piece's shape. Another option is to glue on some bling, like these TKDUJH Flatback Rhinestones. Overall, it's a fun project that can be customized in numerous ways.