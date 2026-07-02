Use Old Keys To Create Adorably Unique Garden Decor You'll Love

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Most of us have a bunch of old keys lying around that serve no purpose. It could be because you changed your locks, sold a car, or, frankly, just have no clue where you acquired them. Time to pluck those unused keys out of the drawer for a brand new role! Content creator marifetliisler shared an easy way to make hangable garden decor using keys — perfect for adding a bit of whimsy to an outdoor space. All you have to do is attach them around a coin, forming a sun-shaped design. Once a hanger is added, it can then be used to embellish a tree, post, or shepherd's hook.

A benefit of this project is that it allows you to reuse old household items in the garden instead of tossing them out. Keys are all so beautifully different, with each one carrying its own history. It'd be a shame not to give them another life. However, only gather keys that you're 100% positive you'll no longer need. You might also want to avoid duplicates to current locks. After all, having a spare house key floating around your yard probably isn't the safest idea. Think past residences, old mailboxes, and locked storage containers you haven't owned in years.

The DIYer used large, metal coins as the centerpieces for the decor. Naturally, the bigger the size (such as half dollars), the more space there is for attaching keys. You could also swap them out for an alternative like jar lids. Other than that, you'll need heavy-duty craft glue and jute twine. Grab some beads, too, for added decoration. The Aipridy Colorful Glass Charm Beads or ToBeIT Wooden Beads are great options in this case.