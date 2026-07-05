Not Concrete, Not Gravel: The Eco-Friendly Patio Alternative Gaining Popularity

A backyard patio is a gathering space for friends, a family dining area next to the grill or pool, or a quiet hangout for coffee in the morning or a glass of wine after work. There are a lot of fun patio surfacing trends to consider when contemplating an attractive hardscape for your backyard, from concrete and stone to artificial turf or gravel. But if you are interested in an eco-friendly material that looks good, is easy to install, and holds up to outdoor fun, consider composite pavers.

A composite paver is an engineered landscaping brick made up primarily of recycled products like rubber tires. These pavers weigh one-third as much as concrete, making them a lightweight choice that is easy to work with. Composite pavers from most manufacturers meet the U.S. Green Building Council's standards for LEED certification, meaning they are considered a sustainable building material. They look pretty, too, with a variety of patterns and colors to choose from for a unique patio design. These pavers are a great choice around pools and hot tubs because they excel at providing a safe and slip-free surface while being easy on bare feet. They are also durable and can hold up to a lot of wear and tear, even being considered an eco-friendly material for your driveway. For a patio space, composite pavers resist stains better than concrete, which is a great feature where eating and drinking might be a main activity. Once in place, composite pavers are durable and maintenance-free, unlike other patio materials which might need resealing or repair over time.