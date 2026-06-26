Skip The Pavers: X Patio Trends Taking Over In 2026 (So Far)

Installing pavers one by one can be a real pain, and adding up the cost of those individual stones gets expensive quickly. Luckily, there are a ton of other trendy options for patio designs this year. Though pavers are still modern and stylish, they might not be the right fit for every space. From decking to concrete to aggregate stones, there are alternative options that will be durable, functional, and just as chic. According to designers, home magazines, landscapers, and patio flooring companies, several trends are emerging this year. As people start opting for lower-maintenance and more eco-friendly options, some patio styles are shifting away from pavers.

Designers are claiming one of the hottest styles in 2026 is bringing your interior outside. Lead designer at Foxterra Design, Nate Fox, told Real Simple about this change in patio design. "The goal is seamless continuity between indoors and out, with the same level of comfort and intention you'd put into any room inside the home," he said. One way to do this is to match the flooring of your patio with that inside your house, creating a sleek look that makes your outdoor space feel more like a part of your home. Incorporating materials that appear like wood or traditional stone floors is a great way to get this cozy living room vibe while ensuring your patio is durable. Other trends include sustainable materials and long-lasting options that go beyond the basic.