Skip The Pavers: X Patio Trends Taking Over In 2026 (So Far)
Installing pavers one by one can be a real pain, and adding up the cost of those individual stones gets expensive quickly. Luckily, there are a ton of other trendy options for patio designs this year. Though pavers are still modern and stylish, they might not be the right fit for every space. From decking to concrete to aggregate stones, there are alternative options that will be durable, functional, and just as chic. According to designers, home magazines, landscapers, and patio flooring companies, several trends are emerging this year. As people start opting for lower-maintenance and more eco-friendly options, some patio styles are shifting away from pavers.
Designers are claiming one of the hottest styles in 2026 is bringing your interior outside. Lead designer at Foxterra Design, Nate Fox, told Real Simple about this change in patio design. "The goal is seamless continuity between indoors and out, with the same level of comfort and intention you'd put into any room inside the home," he said. One way to do this is to match the flooring of your patio with that inside your house, creating a sleek look that makes your outdoor space feel more like a part of your home. Incorporating materials that appear like wood or traditional stone floors is a great way to get this cozy living room vibe while ensuring your patio is durable. Other trends include sustainable materials and long-lasting options that go beyond the basic.
Decorative gravel is stealing the show as patio flooring
Home magazines and designers are stating that gravel patio ideas are becoming popular for outdoor lounges and hardscaping. Gravel is an affordable, functional option that also looks stylish and modern. Pea gravel aggregate is a common recommendation for this type of patio flooring, though crushed stone and decomposed granite look beautiful as well. One of the reasons for the uptick in gravel patios in 2026 is that more homeowners are prioritizing better drainage for outdoor areas, making this an eco-friendly choice. If you don't love the idea of loose stones, some designers suggest self-binding gravel is a convenient alternative.
Composite decking is durable and looks natural
Made of wood fibers and recycled plastics, composite decking is a sustainable choice that also happens to hold up better outdoors than traditional wood. Though composite can look like real wooden boards, the synthetic plastic it contains makes it a durable material for a long-lasting deck. Plus, this faux wood isn't prone to staining, warping, or fading. As people lean toward materials that are easier to care for and fit their busy lifestyles, composite decking is becoming a trendy patio flooring this year. With a contemporary look that can last for years, consider choosing composite over pavers.
Bamboo decks are an eco-friendly patio choice
If you're looking for a patio material that's a combination of sustainable and durable, flooring companies claim that bamboo decks are in right now. With more and more people becoming environmentally conscious in their home design choices, natural options like bamboo patios are on the rise. Though it can handle moisture better than hardwood, it's just as strong, making it a beautiful and functional patio surface. Bamboo has an opulent aesthetic that elevates outdoor spaces.
Polished concrete creates a smooth transition from inside to outside
With the cozy, living room patio aesthetic of 2026, polished concrete can be a great way to get the look of continuous flooring without porcelain pavers. For those who have shiny stone or tile floors inside, using polished concrete for your patio gives your outdoor space a sleek look that melds with the interior of your home. The glossy, stone-like appearance of polished concrete helps it to make your space look modern and chic. These decorative concrete hardscapes provide a low-maintenance option without sacrificing durability or style.
Stamped concrete looks like pavers without the hassle or cost
If you like the look of stone pavers but want something that's less expensive and easier to take care of, consider stamped concrete. Deck companies and landscapers are touting stamped concrete patio ideas as beautiful yet affordable alternatives to pavers in 2026. The design of stone blocks or wooden boards are pressed into the wet material, creating a unique patio that is similar to the appearance of pavers or a deck. Stamped concrete works well for both large and small outdoor areas, helping you style the perfect patio on a budget.
PVC decking can help patios last
While similar to composite, PVC (polyvinyl chloride) decking is made entirely of synthetic materials. This patio flooring surface looks like a real wooden deck, but it's sturdier against weather and time. PVC and composite are able to withstand hotter temperatures, but PVC decks are also durable in areas that experience tough freezes. Plus, the plastic patio surface is easy to maintain and shouldn't have issues with mold or stains. Blogs from deck building businesses state that PVC is an up-and-coming trend that should last beyond this year.
Artificial turf is a low-maintenance option for natural carpet
People with pets or children might prefer to keep their patio floor as grass, allowing for a soft, naturally comfortable space. While real lawns sometimes require lots of upkeep and water, faux turf makes it easier to have a grass patio. With people looking for options that will last longer and look good, artificial turf is becoming more popular in 2026. Though it is a trendy choice, some designers warn that synthetic turf isn't the most eco-friendly choice, as it's made of plastic. Eventually, fake grass will wear out and need to be replaced.