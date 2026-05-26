Say Bye To Traditional Concrete & Hello To This Eco-Friendly Driveway Alternative

You might think concrete is the only material you can use for your driveway, but there's an alternative that is way better for the planet. It's true that concrete has been a long-time standard, but creating it is bad for the environment. The production of cement, its main binding agent, makes up about 8% of the manmade global CO 2 . So, using composite pavers as a driveway alternative is an easy way to make your home more sustainable. These smaller slabs can easily mimic the look of more traditional materials, but are much more eco-friendly and easier to work with, too.

Composite pavers are better for the environment for two reasons. The first is that the more popular they become, the less traditional concrete will be needed overall. This can reduce the amount of CO 2 emissions released, however small. Next, these driveway alternatives are made from recycled materials. Manufacturers reuse old tires and plastic bottles to make the material, meaning that these items don't end up sitting in landfills.