Ditch Traditional Aerators: An Easier Lawn Solution Without Heavy Lifting

Aerating your lawn is one of the best ways to keep your lawn healthy without the use of pesticides or herbicides. It reduces compaction, allowing air, water, and beneficial nutrients to more easily penetrate the soil. Traditional aeration requires a heavy machine called a core aerator to perforate the grass. These tools can sometimes cause excessive stress on the lawn, create an unattractive appearance, and even cause weed growth. And while you could build your own DIY aerator out of wood and nails, we'd recommend ditching traditional aeration altogether in favor of easily-applied liquid aeration.

While it may seem like a contradiction in terms, liquid aeration is an effective way to improve the health of your lawn. Just like core aeration, liquid aeration is intended to break up compaction, but it doesn't require the heavy lifting of poking physical holes into the soil. Instead, liquid aeration achieves its goal through a concentrated concoction of surfactants, enzymes, humic and fulvic acids, and other organic materials that work to gently break the surface of the soil to allow better water and air penetration.

One downside is that liquid aeration only really works on soils that have experienced light to medium compaction. The liquid simply cannot penetrate solids that have become too heavily compacted, in which case traditional aeration would be necessary.