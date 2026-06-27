Goodbye Clutter: There's A Clever Hack For Organizing Narrow Cabinets

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Do you ever stare at that narrow cabinet in your kitchen and wonder why the designer thought that was the best layout? Narrow cabinets can be good for baking sheets and other slim items, but you definitely need to be strategic about using it. Tall, narrow spaces tend to get cluttered with items getting shoved to the back or stacked so high it's tough to reach what you need. Organizers help you utilize the full depth and height of narrow cabinets while making everything more accessible. For example, you might try a genius fix for narrow spice cabinet clutter. But finding an organizer to match the available space isn't easy.

That's why YouTube creator Alejandra Costello built her own using hollow vinyl fence posts. The square shape stacks perfectly, and the hollow interiors are ideal for storing tubes of plastic wrap and aluminum foil. Plus, you can cut them to a length that fits your cabinet or what you plan to store in them.

This DIY idea works well because a vinyl fence post is also narrow — usually 4 or 5 inches across — so it fits easily inside even the narrowest cabinet. Aluminum foil, plastic wrap, and parchment paper boxes fit inside the organizer, too. That keeps the stack of boxes from falling over constantly, and you won't have to remove everything else to reach a package on the bottom. To create the organizer, you'll need a circular or reciprocating saw to cut the post into sections. Grab binder clips or vinyl fence glue if you want to connect multiple fence post sections into a larger organizer.