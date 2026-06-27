Goodbye Clutter: There's A Clever Hack For Organizing Narrow Cabinets
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Do you ever stare at that narrow cabinet in your kitchen and wonder why the designer thought that was the best layout? Narrow cabinets can be good for baking sheets and other slim items, but you definitely need to be strategic about using it. Tall, narrow spaces tend to get cluttered with items getting shoved to the back or stacked so high it's tough to reach what you need. Organizers help you utilize the full depth and height of narrow cabinets while making everything more accessible. For example, you might try a genius fix for narrow spice cabinet clutter. But finding an organizer to match the available space isn't easy.
That's why YouTube creator Alejandra Costello built her own using hollow vinyl fence posts. The square shape stacks perfectly, and the hollow interiors are ideal for storing tubes of plastic wrap and aluminum foil. Plus, you can cut them to a length that fits your cabinet or what you plan to store in them.
This DIY idea works well because a vinyl fence post is also narrow — usually 4 or 5 inches across — so it fits easily inside even the narrowest cabinet. Aluminum foil, plastic wrap, and parchment paper boxes fit inside the organizer, too. That keeps the stack of boxes from falling over constantly, and you won't have to remove everything else to reach a package on the bottom. To create the organizer, you'll need a circular or reciprocating saw to cut the post into sections. Grab binder clips or vinyl fence glue if you want to connect multiple fence post sections into a larger organizer.
Build storage from fence posts
You can buy a new vinyl fence post, but it could become a somewhat expensive DIY organizer — Home Depot sells 4-inch by 4-inch by 6-foot posts for about $25, which only makes about six sections. But figuring out how to properly organize your kitchen cabinets shouldn't cost a fortune. So, to save money, check Habitat for Humanity ReStore (it sells new and gently used home items and building supplies for much cheaper than retail) or look for used fence posts on Facebook Marketplace.
The original creator cut the post into 12-inch sections, which is the length of a standard box of aluminum foil or plastic wrap. You can adjust the length to fit your needs. Mark the line, secure the fence post, and cut along the line with a circular saw equipped with a blade meant for wood, PVC, or composite. That will give you a smoother cut. Slide items directly into the tube, or add slim storage trays, like these Domensi Plastic Storage Trays, into the tube to make a drawer-like storage unit for smaller items.
If you're using multiple sections, put binder clips where the pieces meet, at the front and back. Or, use vinyl fence glue to stick them together. Large rubber bands are also an option. You can align the fence sections in a single stack, or, if the cabinet is wide enough, arrange them two or three wide with more sections above. In addition to food wrap boxes, these tubes can hold narrow utensils, like metal skewers for grilling or rolling pins. Everything stays organized and easy to grab, so you're ready for all of those genius aluminum foil home hacks and other tasks.