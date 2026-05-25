'You Just Changed My Life': Woman Shares Genius Fix For Narrow Spice Cabinet Clutter
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If you own a narrow spice cabinet, you understand how frustrating it can be. Seeing all of its contents is impossible, while having items seemingly go missing is part of the norm. Marcy from the_collected_life TikTok channel was annoyed by her narrow spice cabinet for over a decade. But instead of continuing to put up with the struggles, she sought out a solution. Enter the pull-out spice rack. It's an organizer that slides out on rails, allowing you to store spices without the clutter. When the TikToker shared the night-and-day results of adding the racks to her cabinet, the internet noticed.
Marcy's spices appeared to be jumbled prior to the rack's installation, which is a common issue for narrow cabinets. In fact, finding a specific container might even require grabbing a stepstool. Luckily, pull-out racks can change all of that, as the TikToker demonstrated. After her spices were inserted into the organizer, she showed everyone how easy it was to have every single jar visible and at hand.
Many internet users who saw Marcy's narrow cabinet fix were just as impressed as she was. One viewer commented, "You just changed my life. I have this evil cabinet." Another wrote, "I bet you are on cloud 9! It really is the little things that can make a huge difference." The video garnered over 500,000 likes and more than 20,000 shares. Best of all, it's a clever way to organize a spice collection that others can easily do, too.
Get your spices neat and tidy with a pull-out organizer
It's a good idea to purge and organize your spice cabinet from time to time, regardless of the type you have. Begin by pulling out all of the containers and spreading them on a surface — there's a chance you'll find a few spices you thought had disappeared! Use a cloth to give the inside of your cabinet a thorough cleaning. Next, go through your spices and toss those that are expired, lacking flavor, or no longer have the same odor. Separate what's left into categories to help make reaching for spices while cooking a breeze.
Then comes installing the sliding racks. Luckily, these are available in a slew of options on Amazon. Marcy used the SpaceAid Bamboo Pull-Out Spice Rack Organizer, which consists of thin wooden trays, and it comes in various sizes. Another option is the DABIGE Pull-Out Spice Rack Organizer. This one is made of metal and plastic and features two tiers to maximize every inch of cabinet space. Either way, both allow you to keep your spices orderly, so clutter is a thing of the past.
@the_collected_life
For years this cabinet felt like a black hole. Josh installed pull-out sliders today and now every spice is easy to see and grab. Simple fixes really do make everyday life smoother. #homeupgrades #kitchenorganization #organizedkitchen #homeprojects #organizationideas
Regardless of which pull-out organizer you choose, it's important to measure your cabinet first to determine what size you'll need. For instance, most standard organizers require a cabinet depth of at least 10 inches, while multi-tiered designs often require a minimum shelf height of 12 inches. Also, keep in mind that using a sliding rack on a top shelf might not be necessary if you're unable to reach it anyway.