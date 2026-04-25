Neither Drawers Nor Shelves: A Smarter Way To Store Spices Without The Clutter
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Spice cabinets and drawers are some of the toughest places to keep organized. The tiny assorted bottles crowd these spaces and get lost behind one another, creating a mess that often leads to duplicate purchases. There are many clever ways to store and organize a spice collection, and one idea is to keep your favorite spices upfront, while taking advantage of the empty space on the backside of a cabinet door by using spice gripper clips.
Spice gripper clips are a lesser-known tool that deserve far more attention. They're most commonly added to the inside of cabinet doors, but additionally provide spice storage on backsplashes and empty wall spaces. This life-changing organization product prevents clutter, and provides unconventional storage opportunities in a method that doesn't involve drawers or shelves. You can tuck spice jars in the clips as they are, or after decanting them, such as the method used in the popular Dollar Tree declutter and organization hack. This keeps the most-used spices from a collection at the forefront, without completely separating them from the pack. Put them in alphabetical order, or keep similar categories together to smartly optimize your storage method.
This method is super budget-friendly, with many options costing $10 to $15 or less. Spice grip clips are also extremely easy to install with either adhesive strips or screws, making them a potentially renter-friendly option. The grips are minimalist and hidden on the inside of a door, ensuring they won't interrupt a kitchen's interior design.
What to know when installing spice gripper clips
One of the most popular spice gripper clips is the Simple Houseware spice organizer, which comes in white or black, with four strips and five grips per line. The rows are detachable, so you can arrange your rows however you wish. Break them into singles, or keep them in full rows of five, depending on how many spices you plan to store and how large your space is. These clips come with tiny screws or adhesive for installation. They fit most standard-size spice bottles, which are about 1.75 inches around. This design is not for larger, bulk-size spice bottles, which may be too heavy and wide diameter-wise.
The only caveat to these holders, and other similar designs on the market, is that many reviews warn that the adhesive won't hold up long term, especially with glass spice bottles. The grips lose adhesion over time and the arms get stretched. The solution to these problems is to use the included screws to secure the bottles to the inside of the door. Of course, this method ruins the renter-friendly aspect. Keep this idea renter friendly and longer lasting by decanting collections into lightweight plastic bottles, such as the OJYUDD plastic spice bottles set. This way, they don't weigh down on the grips as much. If taking this route, also embellish the bottle set with your own spice labels, like Art Secret's preprinted spice labels, to distinguish the contained ingredients.