Neither Drawers Nor Shelves: A Smarter Way To Store Spices Without The Clutter

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Spice cabinets and drawers are some of the toughest places to keep organized. The tiny assorted bottles crowd these spaces and get lost behind one another, creating a mess that often leads to duplicate purchases. There are many clever ways to store and organize a spice collection, and one idea is to keep your favorite spices upfront, while taking advantage of the empty space on the backside of a cabinet door by using spice gripper clips.

Spice gripper clips are a lesser-known tool that deserve far more attention. They're most commonly added to the inside of cabinet doors, but additionally provide spice storage on backsplashes and empty wall spaces. This life-changing organization product prevents clutter, and provides unconventional storage opportunities in a method that doesn't involve drawers or shelves. You can tuck spice jars in the clips as they are, or after decanting them, such as the method used in the popular Dollar Tree declutter and organization hack. This keeps the most-used spices from a collection at the forefront, without completely separating them from the pack. Put them in alphabetical order, or keep similar categories together to smartly optimize your storage method.

This method is super budget-friendly, with many options costing $10 to $15 or less. Spice grip clips are also extremely easy to install with either adhesive strips or screws, making them a potentially renter-friendly option. The grips are minimalist and hidden on the inside of a door, ensuring they won't interrupt a kitchen's interior design.