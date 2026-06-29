Use An Old Plastic Food Container For Cute Countertop Storage Instead Of Tossing It
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Ever ordered takeout and then felt upset about the amount of plastic waste that comes with the meal? The containers that many restaurants provide can't really be put to use for leftovers since they usually aren't microwave-safe. In fact, heating them up can often lead to chemicals and microplastics getting into your food. However, plastic takeaway containers — and normal plastic food boxes too — may be worth saving if you have a smart DIY idea up your sleeve for them. Mana creative corner on YouTube, for example, has an exciting way to take one of these containers and turn it into a chic storage tray for countertops. They made a luxe-looking metallic wagon tray that's perfect for all sorts of small items. To replicate this project, you'll need to get some plastic bangles for the wheels and cut popsicle sticks to serve as spokes. To finish things off, you'll spray on a layer or two of metallic-finish paint.
Most flat-bed takeout containers should work for this project, but for the best results, choose one with a lip around the edges that can hold the bracelet wheels in place. You can also use a normal, reusable food container for this project that you're ready to sunset, provided it has this same feature. You can order the necessary bracelets online if you don't already have some at home. PPhtony Plastic Bangle Bracelets from Amazon, for example, should work perfectly. Use this storage DIY alongside some IKEA finds that free up counter space, and you'll likely worry less about clutter in the heart of your home.
How to assemble this plastic food container countertop tray
To get started with turning your food container into a chic organization tool, clean it out and dry it. Once that's done, take out one of your bangles and measure its diameter. Then cut a few popsicle sticks to match this measurement. You'll need two of these wooden pieces for each bracelet. Hot-glue them to the insides of the bangles at perpendicular angles so they cross in the middle. From there, you can glue down the wheels along the longer outside edges of the container, up against the lip at the top.
To complete the look, glue two additional popsicle sticks down that connect the center points of the wheels on either side of the wagon. Concerned about the strength of the hot glue? E6000 will provide a better bond, especially on an acrylic surface. It's handy for other storage-oriented DIYs, too; for example, you can use it to turn broken hangers into a countertop clutter buster.
Finishing off this project is as simple as spray painting it. The original version of this project uses a metallic gold, but you could just as easily work with a silver, copper, or brass color instead. Krylon Brilliant Metallic Copper Spray Paint is one option that should work perfectly for this DIY. Fill up your new tray with items like tea supplies, napkins, spices, and other small items from your countertop that you'd like to organize. This is a great way to beat clutter, and one of the best ways to decorate a rental kitchen, too.