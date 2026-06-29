Use An Old Plastic Food Container For Cute Countertop Storage Instead Of Tossing It

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Ever ordered takeout and then felt upset about the amount of plastic waste that comes with the meal? The containers that many restaurants provide can't really be put to use for leftovers since they usually aren't microwave-safe. In fact, heating them up can often lead to chemicals and microplastics getting into your food. However, plastic takeaway containers — and normal plastic food boxes too — may be worth saving if you have a smart DIY idea up your sleeve for them. Mana creative corner on YouTube, for example, has an exciting way to take one of these containers and turn it into a chic storage tray for countertops. They made a luxe-looking metallic wagon tray that's perfect for all sorts of small items. To replicate this project, you'll need to get some plastic bangles for the wheels and cut popsicle sticks to serve as spokes. To finish things off, you'll spray on a layer or two of metallic-finish paint.

Most flat-bed takeout containers should work for this project, but for the best results, choose one with a lip around the edges that can hold the bracelet wheels in place. You can also use a normal, reusable food container for this project that you're ready to sunset, provided it has this same feature. You can order the necessary bracelets online if you don't already have some at home. PPhtony Plastic Bangle Bracelets from Amazon, for example, should work perfectly. Use this storage DIY alongside some IKEA finds that free up counter space, and you'll likely worry less about clutter in the heart of your home.