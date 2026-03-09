Easy Dollar Tree DIY Turns Broken Hangers Into A Countertop Clutter Buster

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Attempting to clear away the clutter from your kitchen or bathroom countertops? You might have noticed that the trickiest step associated with this sort of project is deciding what you're going to do with the smaller miscellaneous items that you have lying about. What you need to do is give these objects a new dedicated home where you can quickly locate them — instead of sweeping them into the nearest drawer and calling it good. There's no need to spend lots of money on a decluttering solution, though. By following an inventive DIY from TikTok user @lizfenwickdiy, you can craft a tiered countertop organizer using just a broken plastic hanger and a pair of inexpensive Crafter's Square Wooden Crates from Dollar Tree. The coat hanger pieces will serve as triangular side supports for the organizer to hold the tiered crates upright.

In addition to the crates and coat hanger, you'll need E6000 glue for keeping your components together and a strong pair of shears or perhaps mini bolt cutters for clipping the hanger. You might also want some wood stain or a nice acrylic paint for the crates to complement your interior. In the bathroom, this organizer is perfect for things like hair ties, bobby pins, and travel-size soaps for guests. If you're going to put this organizer to use in the kitchen, fill it up with teas, sugar packets, and stir spoons to help you create the ultimate coffee station — it's just one of many options to keep your counters clean, organized, and easier to manage.