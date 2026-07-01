Plant These 9 Perennials Before July Ends And Thank Us Later

It's typically recommended that we do our planting in the spring or fall. By avoiding the heat of summer and the cold of winter, we give our plants the best chance at milder weather, which greatly reduces the amount of transplant stress that they'll endure. That said, if your summer garden isn't looking quite as lively as you would have liked come July, all hope is not lost. There are plenty of heat-loving perennials that can be put in this late in the season and — with a little extra watering throughout their first summer – stay vibrant in hot weather and still find their way back the following growing season.

If you're looking to please the pollinators, flowers with yummy blooms like blanket flower can be brought in. For happy cats and better sleep, add some catnip to the mix. Planted in the summer, sedum and rosemary might stay evergreen though the winter, depending on where you live.