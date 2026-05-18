6 Beautiful Fly-Repellent Plants To Consider Adding To Your Garden

Whether in the house or around the garden, flies are rarely anything but a serious nuisance. If there are flies covering your flowers, damaging your plants, or swarming your guests on your patio, you're likely wondering how to get rid of them. You can keep flies away from a patio or garden by making some simple changes, one of which is to add fly-repellent plants like lavender, sage, or pennyroyal. Not only will these plants potentially reduce the number of flies, but they're also quite beautiful! Whether you want to plant them in the ground or add them to a container garden on your patio, there is a plant for you.

It's important to note that the exact impact of these plants haven't been exhaustively studied. Additionally, whenever you're dealing with nature, there are many factors to contend with that could impact any plant's effectiveness. For example, on a windy day, the scent of the plants may be carried away from your garden. Still, there is plenty of anecdotal evidence to suggest that these plants can at least cut down on the amount of fly swatting you'll need to do! What this means is that you may need to do a little more experimenting when planting, like adjusting where the plants are located and how many you have. You could also plant a variety of these plants for layers of gorgeous growth or combine them with other pest control methods for increased effectiveness.