The Common Plant You Should Grow Close To Your Home To Help Keep Flies Out

Rosemary (Salvia rosmarinus) is a great perennial herb to have around the house. Step outside your door or onto your balcony, snip a few leaves or sprigs off, and you've got yourself an herb that can brighten up baked goods, meats, potatoes, and a million other foods. Rosemary likely can also do double duty as a fly deterrent if you grow enough of it. While there are numerous toxic ways to eliminate flies, growing rosemary has to be among the most enjoyable non-toxic method.

Like many other herbs and spices that repel flies from your house, rosemary oil extracted from the plant is proven in scientific studies to repel the common housefly, fruit flies, and mosquitoes, but evidence that rosemary plants themselves repel flies is anecdotal. That doesn't necessarily mean rosemary is an ineffective fly repellent. Rub your hands lightly across the plant and you'll realize that rosemary leaves produce volatile oils that evaporate easily at normal temperatures. Plant enough rosemary around your house and you will increase the chances of having enough rosemary oil naturally released into the air to discourage flies from entering your home.