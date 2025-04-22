Repel Flies From Your House With A DIY Remedy From Your Kitchen

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Our homes should be a safe and comfortable separation from the natural world, yet we all know that isn't always the case. From spiders to roaches, our walls can be (and often are) breached by these pests, and when they get in, they aren't always easy to get out. One of the most common insects inside the home are flies — and their annoying, incessant buzzing aren't the only reasons to keep them out. House flies can transmit bacteria and viruses that cause conditions like diarrhea, cholera, and eye infections.

Homeowners always want to find a way to keep flies (and other insects) out of the house, but there's more at stake than you might think. Insect populations are increasing under climate change, as they can reproduce more quickly and in greater numbers in warmer weather. But pesticides can have harmful consequences for humans, animals, and the ecosystem, so it's even more important to use effective natural pest control remedies that keep bugs at bay.

Thankfully, according to a 2024 study in Frontiers in Insect Science, house flies are susceptible to a common household product you likely have in your kitchen: turmeric. You can create an easy DIY remedy that will help repel flies using this dark yellow spice and use it all around your home. Not only is it safer than pesticides, but it works, too.