Repel Flies From Your House With A DIY Remedy From Your Kitchen
Our homes should be a safe and comfortable separation from the natural world, yet we all know that isn't always the case. From spiders to roaches, our walls can be (and often are) breached by these pests, and when they get in, they aren't always easy to get out. One of the most common insects inside the home are flies — and their annoying, incessant buzzing aren't the only reasons to keep them out. House flies can transmit bacteria and viruses that cause conditions like diarrhea, cholera, and eye infections.
Homeowners always want to find a way to keep flies (and other insects) out of the house, but there's more at stake than you might think. Insect populations are increasing under climate change, as they can reproduce more quickly and in greater numbers in warmer weather. But pesticides can have harmful consequences for humans, animals, and the ecosystem, so it's even more important to use effective natural pest control remedies that keep bugs at bay.
Thankfully, according to a 2024 study in Frontiers in Insect Science, house flies are susceptible to a common household product you likely have in your kitchen: turmeric. You can create an easy DIY remedy that will help repel flies using this dark yellow spice and use it all around your home. Not only is it safer than pesticides, but it works, too.
Turmeric is nature's defense against pesky insects
Turmeric is the ultimate DIY insecticide that eliminates pesky bugs. It's not only effective to shorten a fly's lifespan, but it poses no harm to people, local plants, or other wildlife. It's very simple to make and will last up to nine hours so feel free to leave it for most of the day. You can use either powdered turmeric or turmeric essential oil for this DIY. As you may already know, turmeric can heavily stain many materials thanks to its natural curcumin pigment. Make sure to protect your gorgeous kitchen countertops and other surfaces — lay down wax paper or a plate before applying your solution.
House flies typically prefer decaying food items in the home. They feed on moist materials and it's where they their lay eggs. So first, try to see what's attracting them, and use that area as your setup for your DIY repellent. If you are using turmeric powder, simply sprinkle it in the areas where the flies congregate, and let its natural toxic repellent properties do the rest.
If you'd rather not use it as a powder, inexpensive products like Handcraft Blends turmeric essential oil are also effective and can be placed in a bowl or other container. Or, you can combine your powder with water or a carrier oil (like coconut oil) to make your own spray or paste – but again, be careful of staining. Voila, you now have a safe and effective first line of defense for those dreaded house flies!