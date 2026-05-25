This Potted Plant Stays Vibrant In Hot Weather And Adds Beauty To Your Patio
Gearing up for a hot, hot summer? As you plan ways to keep your home cool during heatwaves, don't forget about your garden. Choose plants that can take the heat and that thrive in containers to bring a bit of color and pep to your patio, without the burden of extra work. One plant that's perfect for the heat of summer is mandevilla (Mandevilla spp.).
A tropical vine or shrub that's hardy in USDA zones 10 and 11, mandevilla can take whatever summer brings its way, from high humidity to high heat. In fact, mandevilla won't bloom without a bit of heat. Depending on the variety you choose, the plant produces flowers in shades of red, pink, or white. Those brightly colored blooms are pollinator magnets and a great way to attract butterflies, hummingbirds, and other pollinators to your patio or garden.
Planting mandevilla in a container gives you an added benefit: You can move the plant indoors once temperatures drop, extending its life. Since it is only hardy in the two warmest zones, it needs protection from the cold elsewhere, once temperatures fall below 60 degrees. Over winter, move the plant indoors, then put it back outside again after the danger of frost is gone and you'll be rewarded with pretty flowers for years to come.
How to grow mandevilla on your patio
While mandevilla can be pretty easygoing when it comes to heat, it doesn't like being cramped. Ideally, the container you choose should be at least 12 inches wide. It should also have holes for drainage, as the plant prefers well-drained soil.
The potting mix you use also matters. While your mandevilla won't need a cactus or succulent potting mix, it will thrive in one with plenty of grit or sand mixed in. Either add perlite to boost drainage or mix in one part compost and one part sand to two parts container soil mix. Place a trellis in the container at the time of planting so your mandevilla has something to climb on. You won't have to tie the vine onto the trellis, simply wrap it around and it will figure out what to do.
Pick a bright spot on your patio for the container, as mandevilla does best in full sun. If all you've got is a partly shady patio, that's okay. To care for mandevilla throughout the summer, water regularly and deeply but don't sweat it if you miss a day or the soil gets a little dry between watering. If you'd like to keep the plant overwinter, bring it indoors before temperatures drop into the 50s. Keep the plant in a dark, frost-free area and check on it periodically until it's time to move it outdoors again.