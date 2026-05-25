This Potted Plant Stays Vibrant In Hot Weather And Adds Beauty To Your Patio

Gearing up for a hot, hot summer? As you plan ways to keep your home cool during heatwaves, don't forget about your garden. Choose plants that can take the heat and that thrive in containers to bring a bit of color and pep to your patio, without the burden of extra work. One plant that's perfect for the heat of summer is mandevilla (Mandevilla spp.).

A tropical vine or shrub that's hardy in USDA zones 10 and 11, mandevilla can take whatever summer brings its way, from high humidity to high heat. In fact, mandevilla won't bloom without a bit of heat. Depending on the variety you choose, the plant produces flowers in shades of red, pink, or white. Those brightly colored blooms are pollinator magnets and a great way to attract butterflies, hummingbirds, and other pollinators to your patio or garden.

Planting mandevilla in a container gives you an added benefit: You can move the plant indoors once temperatures drop, extending its life. Since it is only hardy in the two warmest zones, it needs protection from the cold elsewhere, once temperatures fall below 60 degrees. Over winter, move the plant indoors, then put it back outside again after the danger of frost is gone and you'll be rewarded with pretty flowers for years to come.