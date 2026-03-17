Plant This Flower By Your Birdbath For A Backyard Full Of Birds And Butterflies

If you want to turn your backyard into a bird-friendly space, odds are you have already or will be putting a birdbath in place. While water features such as birdbaths can draw birds to your yard, they are infinitely better at doing so when surrounded by other elements birds find enticing. That's why planting coneflowers (Echinacea purpurea) by your birdbath will result in a backyard full of birds, as well as butterflies. Both are attracted to this broad-petaled bloom with a cone-shaped center, albeit for slightly different reasons.

The main reason both birds and butterflies are attracted to coneflowers is that they each utilize them as a food source. However, they do so in slightly different ways. Butterflies of all types swarm to coneflowers to drink the nectar. Because its flower is so broad, virtually any size butterfly can land on it to comfortably drink to their content. Because coneflowers bloom throughout summer and fall, they are also a long-term, consistent source of food for butterflies.

Birds, on the other hand, relish eating the seeds from the flowers once they are spent. The seeds of coneflower, which are members of the sunflower family, are packed with nutrients and are a favorite of a variety of small birds, such as goldfinches, as well as songbirds like blue jays. So, just as the blooms begin to fade and dry up, literally, as a food source for butterflies, they begin to provide much-needed nutrients for birds during the fall and winter seasons. With that in mind, it is important that you do not deadhead coneflowers as they die, or else you will remove the food source from your backyard birds.