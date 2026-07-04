8 Brilliant Ways To Use An Empty Yogurt Container Instead Of Tossing It

Your yogurt cups don't have to be destined for the landfill! Whether you prefer to get the smaller plastic cups, larger tubs, or glass jars, there are plenty of ways to repurpose them into storage, decor, and more instead of tossing them out. If you feel bad throwing your yogurt containers away or are looking for some fun DIY projects to do, including making baskets, centerpieces, and fairy gardens, this is a great place to start. Gather up your cups, jars, and tubs, along with the rest of your art supplies, and get ready to craft.

Before you start, it's important to empty out the yogurt containers completely. Enjoy your tasty treat, then wash the container thoroughly. Yogurt can go bad after just two hours outside of the refrigerator, and you won't want your newly made desk organizers or holiday decor to smell like sour dairy. Use soap and hot water to get rid of any lingering yogurt smears on the inside, then let the container dry thoroughly. Double-check them for lingering smells, greasy textures, or missed spots before continuing. Some yogurt containers may be dishwasher safe, but check the label or marking to be certain. When in doubt, wash them by hand.

If you're using a glass yogurt jar with stickers on it, you may want to remove them. Some DIY projects involve covering the surface entirely, so having a sticker on the surface may not be an issue. However, if you prefer a more minimalist or rustic aesthetic and plan to leave the container mostly bare, the sticker might be a nuisance for you. You can try removing stickers from glass with soap and water, vinegar, or oil, plus some scrubbing or scraping.