8 Brilliant Ways To Use An Empty Yogurt Container Instead Of Tossing It
Your yogurt cups don't have to be destined for the landfill! Whether you prefer to get the smaller plastic cups, larger tubs, or glass jars, there are plenty of ways to repurpose them into storage, decor, and more instead of tossing them out. If you feel bad throwing your yogurt containers away or are looking for some fun DIY projects to do, including making baskets, centerpieces, and fairy gardens, this is a great place to start. Gather up your cups, jars, and tubs, along with the rest of your art supplies, and get ready to craft.
Before you start, it's important to empty out the yogurt containers completely. Enjoy your tasty treat, then wash the container thoroughly. Yogurt can go bad after just two hours outside of the refrigerator, and you won't want your newly made desk organizers or holiday decor to smell like sour dairy. Use soap and hot water to get rid of any lingering yogurt smears on the inside, then let the container dry thoroughly. Double-check them for lingering smells, greasy textures, or missed spots before continuing. Some yogurt containers may be dishwasher safe, but check the label or marking to be certain. When in doubt, wash them by hand.
If you're using a glass yogurt jar with stickers on it, you may want to remove them. Some DIY projects involve covering the surface entirely, so having a sticker on the surface may not be an issue. However, if you prefer a more minimalist or rustic aesthetic and plan to leave the container mostly bare, the sticker might be a nuisance for you. You can try removing stickers from glass with soap and water, vinegar, or oil, plus some scrubbing or scraping.
Turn it into a cute basket
Your yogurt container can be turned into a cute basket with just a little bit of decoration. Use twine or yarn to achieve a faux-woven texture, or give it a pattern with paper or fabric. If your yogurt container already has a handle, you can cover that just like the rest of the container. However, you can also create a basket handle by attaching a piece of rope, twine, or wire to either side. Dress it up with ribbons, bows, lace, or faux-flowers. They're great for storage, but you can also decorate with baskets.
Create a miniature hat
It might seem odd, but a miniature hat made from your yogurt container can actually be fun decor when attached to a scarecrow or wreath. This works best with plastic yogurt containers, since you won't want it to break if it falls. Smaller yogurt cups can be used to form the center of the hat, with a brim made out of a circle of paper or fabric. If you have a larger tub, cut halfway up the side to form strips. Fold the strips out and weave ribbon or twine through them to create the brim.
Make a floral centerpiece
If you have a glass yogurt jar, you may not need much to make rustic floral centerpieces. However, you can add extra ribbons, lace, fabric, or paint to help it match your style better. If you don't have room on your table, use twine or wire to hang them from your mug rack or overhead light. Follow Joanna Gaines's hosting tip by using flowers from your own garden and adding some water to your yogurt container to make it a vase, or use some faux flowers instead for a beautiful centerpiece that never wilts.
Craft a fairy garden
Does your porch or garden need some whimsical decor to breathe life into it? The solution might be to turn your yogurt containers into a little fairy village! Decorate the outside of the container with brightly colored paper, paint, or fabric, or go more natural with twigs, leaves, bark, and pinecones. Don't forget to add a fake door and windows. You can even add a tea light or string lights to the inside for some extra charm. If you're using non-biodegradable materials, be sure to attach them securely so they don't fall off and become litter.
Turn them into mini desk organizers
Your smaller yogurt cups will make great organizers for your desk. You can decorate them with a cute theme, such as turning them into miniature recycling bins, or decorate each one separately. You can even leave them plain if you prefer! Yogurt cups with square tops will fit together more neatly because the straight edges will line up. Arrange them in a line on your desk, shelf, or drawer to sort your paper clips or stop your pens from rolling away. You can even keep desk snacks or candy in them.
Craft cute planters
Larger yogurt containers can be used as planters for small plants, such as succulents. If you want to plant your plants directly in the yogurt container, remember to add drainage holes to the bottom. However, if you have a flower pot that's the correct size, you can set it inside the yogurt container instead. Add texture to your container with cardboard pieces or tissue paper, then paint it to resemble a metal or stone planter. If your yogurt container is glass, use it to grow plants in water instead. Orchids or pothos cuttings would look lovely in them.
Make some sweet holiday decor
Your yogurt containers can become cute Christmas tree ornaments, Easter baskets, Halloween decor, and more. Paint a face on the outside to turn it into a snowman, jack-o-lantern, or monster, or hang it upside down to create a cute bell ornament for a tree or wreath. To create a candy holder or present box, you can add a lid made of paper or crafting foam to the top, then place a ribbon or bow as a final touch. Alternatively, put your candy or present in a bag inside the jar and leave the top open.
Light up your room
Glass yogurt jars make nice candle holders, and you can put an electric candle or a tea light in any one of them. However, there are more unique options to try out as well! Decorate plastic yogurt cups, cut a hole in the bottom, and slip them over string lights. Larger yogurt containers can be turned into lamp shades, with a small caveat. While LED lights typically don't get hot enough to melt plastic, incandescent lights do. If you aren't sure what type of light bulb is in your light, play it safe and stick to electric candles.