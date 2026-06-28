The Scrap Wood Trick You Need Before Sharpening Your Lawn Mower Blades

Don't grab just any wood for this blade sharpening tip. The board needs to be substantial enough to lock the blade in place without being too big — a 2x4 is the ideal size. Before you use this method, prep your mower like normal, whether you're sharpening your mower blades with common tools or specialty gadgets. That includes running the gas out of the machine and disconnecting the spark plug to keep the mower from turning on. Then, turn it on its side.

Wedge the wood underneath the mower between the deck and the blade. You can push it through the grass chute opening at an angle and rotate the blade into the wood, or place it at an angle inside the deck near the bottom, with the lower blade tip pushed into the wood. You want it to stop the blade from moving, so you can apply the necessary pressure to remove the fastener. Once you loosen and remove the blade, the wood might drop due to the loss of tension against it.

You can also use your 2x4 when you connect the blade again. Position the wood on the opposite side of the blade this time, since you'll be rotating the bolt and nut the other way to tighten it. As you turn the wrench, the blade will stop at the wood board, allowing you to secure it adequately.