20 Exciting IKEA Finds Hitting Shelves In July 2026

In case you want to save big when upgrading your furniture, decor, and interior fixtures this summer, you'll find the best deals during IKEA's 2026 Summer Sale. But if you wish to experiment a bit or get your hands on products your friends have yet to bring home, you'll have better luck sifting through the retailer's latest releases. For pieces that are both functional and fun, you may find items to your liking from our first look at the IKEA PS 2026 collection, but you might also enjoy products from other lines — you just have to be patient while you make your way through hundreds of recently released products.

But if you don't fancy that process, we've rounded up some of the most exciting IKEA finds hitting shelves this July. To give you a working idea of all you can expect, we've tried incorporating products from various categories, building a list ranging from the new GLAMBERGET bed frame to the SALTSJÖBADEN sofa to the FRÖVÄXT vase. And though there are only a few reviews for some pieces, we deliberately hand-picked those with at least a couple of insights from early customers that lay out their pros and cons, only including products with an average star rating of 4.3 or higher.