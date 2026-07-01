20 Exciting IKEA Finds Hitting Shelves In July 2026
In case you want to save big when upgrading your furniture, decor, and interior fixtures this summer, you'll find the best deals during IKEA's 2026 Summer Sale. But if you wish to experiment a bit or get your hands on products your friends have yet to bring home, you'll have better luck sifting through the retailer's latest releases. For pieces that are both functional and fun, you may find items to your liking from our first look at the IKEA PS 2026 collection, but you might also enjoy products from other lines — you just have to be patient while you make your way through hundreds of recently released products.
But if you don't fancy that process, we've rounded up some of the most exciting IKEA finds hitting shelves this July. To give you a working idea of all you can expect, we've tried incorporating products from various categories, building a list ranging from the new GLAMBERGET bed frame to the SALTSJÖBADEN sofa to the FRÖVÄXT vase. And though there are only a few reviews for some pieces, we deliberately hand-picked those with at least a couple of insights from early customers that lay out their pros and cons, only including products with an average star rating of 4.3 or higher.
GLAMBERGET bed frame with storage and mattress
IKEA recently launched the GLAMBERGET bed frame with storage and mattress. With the full size costing $708 and the twin priced at $678, the frame is crafted from solid pine. The full is extendable, fitting two twin mattresses or one full-sized bed. A 7 ⅞-inch VESTERÖY pocket spring mattress is included, or you can upgrade to a three-zone memory foam ÅKREHAMN mattress. Beneath the mattress, there are two rolling storage drawers and two trays with flexible functionality to use separately or as bedside storage surfaces.
STICKAT bed pocket
When you don't have room for a bedside table or can only fit a narrow one, IKEA offers the STICKAT bed pocket at a mere $8 to sit on the side of your bed and keep your most-used items conveniently close. Made of polyester, it's available in a blue color and can be hand-washed with warm water. It has one large and two smaller pockets, so you can fit large devices, novels, graphic storybooks, medicines, remotes, jewelry, and other necessities as required. A hit among early reviewers, this product has a perfect 5-star rating.
PS 2026 chair bed
A part of IKEA's PS 2026 collection, the eye-catching chair bed is available in two shades: bright orange and light gray-beige. Costing $399, it pulls double duty as a relaxing chair by day and a cozy bed for one during the night. It has a steel frame that's stuffed with polyurethane foam and covered with a detachable, washable recycled polyester cover. Customers praise the convertible chair for not being too bulky but still comfortable to sit and sleep on. However, one of the reviewers reported issues with the screws for the chair bed's feet.
LINDÅKRA sleeper sofa
In case you don't want to wrangle your bed into a chair every day, IKEA has the recently launched LINDÅKRA sleeper sofa ($599). It's divided into two parts: the seat section and pouffe, which you can place side by side to make an instant bed. Both pieces have ample storage space and come with a 10-year limited warranty. Giving it an average rating of 4.5 stars, users like its size for small spaces and the easy-care cover. Still, some complain about the cushions' excessive firmness and the cover material trapping pet hair.
SALTSJÖBADEN 3-seat sofa
A highly customizable unit selling for $599, the SALTSJÖBADEN 3-seat sofa comes in seven available color options, including white, gray, red-brown, light beige, yellow, dark gray-blue, and light green. You also get three options for the sofa's leg: Bankhult 6 ¾-inch wood/brown, Bankaby 6 ¼-inch metal/black, and Bjurvalla 6 ¾-inch birch. Sporting an average rating of 4.6 stars, this sofa earns positive reviews because it's easy to put together, has a washable cover and comfy but firm pocket spring seats, and looks good in the home.
PS 2026 throw
Measuring 59 inches wide and 79 inches long and costing only $20, the PS 2026 throw features fluid colorful shapes against a white base and a crinkled texture. It's made of 80% cotton and 20% viscose, so it's soft, lightweight, and a little shiny. Customers appreciate these qualities and have rated it generously, giving it an average of 4.9 stars. But while it adds intriguing color and texture as an accent, don't expect the throw to warm you on cold nights. It's a thin, summer-esque throw that may only provide some comfort on brisk evenings.
GREJIG hallway furniture
Praised for being highly versatile, IKEA's GREJIG hallway furniture comes in a set of five, costs $35, and has an average rating of 4.7 stars. Customers report using these wall pockets in narrow hallways and areas near back doors to hold mail, shoes, umbrellas, and winter gear. One person even installed them in their home office. Alas, you'll have to buy the mounting screws separately, and it might not be renter friendly if your landlord doesn't let you drill new holes.
MORUM flatwoven rug
Although machine-woven, the MORUM flatwoven rug earns high ratings for being indoor and outdoor friendly. With that said, IKEA clarifies it has only been tested outdoors in "moderate to warm climate conditions" and rain. So, it might not be the best fit for too hot or tropical regions. Available in four colors (dark green, beige, orange, and dark gray), this rug has two versions, a smaller one costing $100 and a larger one priced at $200. It has an average rating of 4.6 stars, and users mention it can handle high traffic and pets.
LÄNGDHOPP pull-out desk
The LÄNGDHOPP pull-out desk can keep home offices chaos-free, with the extendable surface letting it convert from a low-profile console into a work area. Customers mention that it saves a lot of room and is a multi-functional piece of furniture. It has an average rating of 4.3 stars and is currently priced at $100. Mostly made of particleboard and fiberboard (except the steel legs), this desk can handle 110 pounds with ease, but IKEA suggests you don't put something heavier than 33 pounds concentrated in a small spot.
GÖMPYSSLING LED lighting with sensor
Costing $5 for two units, the GÖMPYSSLING LED lighting with sensor is ideal for small dark spaces, like cabinets, pantries, and wardrobes. It doesn't require screws or other mounting hardware for installation; the attached gel pad is enough. Plus, the manufacturer claims it can instantly sense motion immediately and turn on automatically. Similarly, the light, which customers give 4.4 stars, can turn off after 10 seconds if it detects no movement. But, keep in mind that you'll have to buy rechargeable batteries separately.
GREJSIMOJS mat/storage box
Transforming into a mat or a storage box, the simple-yet-clever GREJSIMOJS can pull double duty in multiple ways, depending on how you fasten or unfasten the eyelet-style buttons. You can even dictate the size of the box. For instance, you can fold it more tightly for a deep and narrow storage solution or open it up to fashion a shallow bin. Manufactured using polyester, this product costs $40 and has an average rating of 4.5 stars, thanks to its quality and practicality.
PS 2026 floor uplighter
Marketed as a highly agile lighting solution, the lamp head of the innovative PS 2026 floor uplighter can work as an up light or, when bent down, a task light. It can also double as an ambient light or wall wash. Agreeing with the advertised features, reviewers add that the unit is sturdy with a strong base, with many loving the artistic style. This steel-coated light, which costs $50, is 72 inches long and available in three colors — blue, dark red, and yellow.
KJUGE pouf with storage
Another multi-functional piece of furniture from IKEA, the $13 KJUGE pouf with storage can work as a foot rest, an extra seat, and a hidden storage solution. The pouffes are available in four distinct shades, with the latest green and gray-beige options bringing more color to IKEA's shelves this July. Besides appreciating its functionality and beauty, customers like that it can be assembled within a few minutes and handles a good amount of weight (one reviewer said it didn't collapse when an adult sat on it).
FLODSVALA Lantern for tea light
Designed after old car headlights and vintage lanterns, the FLODSVALA lantern is a holder for real or battery-operated tea lights. Crafted from steel and glass, it can be used both indoors and outdoors, with several early reviewers hanging it in their gardens or placing it on their patio table to lend the yard a warm glow. Priced at $10, this product has an average rating of 4.7 stars. And though customers love the pale pink shade and how it works with most of their current decor, some wish it came in more colors.
VITABBORRE deep plate/bowl
Costing a mere $0.60, the VITABBORRE deep plate/bowl is one of the latest IKEA dinnerware pieces to wow buyers. Though unassuming in style, the versatile design has a perfect rating of 5 stars from early buyers. Customers say it acts as a deep plate for their salads and spaghetti and doubles as a bowl for soups and stews. They also marvel at them being microwave- and dishwasher-safe. People even like that the plates are available in two colors — green and beige — so they can mix and match their dinner set.
GREJSIMOJS storage with lid
Designed to add a touch of playful decor and discreet storage to the home, the $8 GREJSIMOJS storage with lid is a customer favorite, with several dubbing the cat-shaped container "cute" or "adorable." They also like that it's spacious (ideal for items like pet treats, laundry pods, or remotes) and easy to clean. Moreover, the cat looking nonchalant when the lid is locked and staring straight ahead when it's not is a detail many claim brings a smile to their face and reminds them of their own pet. Consequently, this product has a 4.9-star rating.
KALAS tumbler
A seasonal edition release, IKEA's KALAS tumbler comes in a pack of six, with each unit sporting a distinct shade. The polypropylene cups cost just $2 and are impact resistant, meaning they won't break if they fall — a fact most customers appreciate, especially the ones with kids at home. Plus, they're dishwasher-safe, lightweight, and stackable. Having an average rating of 4.9 stars, these tumblers are appreciated for their economical price tag, product quality, and appearance. A minor con is that the manufacturer advises against serving milk in these cups, so residue doesn't build up over time.
NÅLBLECKA corner shelf
Even if you take care of the things making your kitchen look cluttered, there's a chance your space will still resemble a war zone if there's not enough room to store the essentials neatly. But if you're short on space, go vertical with stacked storage solutions. IKEA recently released the NÅLBLECKA corner shelf. This limited edition product features two tiers, and its design allows it to fit in corners and other awkward spaces well. The bamboo and steel organizer, which costs $25, earns a 4.7-star rating, with reviews highlighting its space-efficient design and clean style.
FRÖVÄXT vase
Winning early reviewers over with its dual-face design (one side smiley and the other sad), the FRÖVÄXT vase offers a quaint way to display cut flowers around your house and start tiny plants. Or, you could turn it into your personal mood tracker, utilize it as a versatile storage solution, or simply set it up as a standalone decor piece. Currently only available in a pink version for $5 or a slightly larger and pricier yellow vase, this tiny item has a perfect rating of 5 stars.
GREJSIMOJS clothes stand
Though geared towards children to make organization fun, several early reviewers share that they use the GREJSIMOJS clothes stand by their front door to hang their hats, coats, bags, and pet leashes and toys. They like the cactus's playful appearance and admire how easily it adds color and character into their space, giving it a 4.9-star rating. This clothes stand (priced at $65) has a fiberboard base and clothes hanger, while the basket (the "plant pot") is made of polyester.