IKEA Summer Sale 2026: 28 Best Deals Right Now

If you're hoping to give your home a refresh this summer on a budget, you might be waiting (im)patiently for the 4th of July discounts to hit stores. However, there's another sale event you might not be aware of: Ikea's Summer Sale. Lasting until 2nd July, 2026, the retailer is offering up to 50% discount on hundreds of products both in-store and online. So, you can get dressers, mattresses, sofas, outdoor furniture, and home decor items for a fraction of their original retail price. Moreover, if you shop in store and hold an Ikea Family or Business Network membership, you might be eligible for an extra 10% off.

You just need to sift through the selected items to find ones you'd like to bring home. To get you started and give you an idea of what to expect from this sale, we have shortlisted the 28 best deals you can snag right now. We started by picking products across categories to ensure we had a rounded list. Then, we filtered out ones that had close to 50 reviews and an average star rating of 4 and higher. This helped us include items that perform well and are worth checking out. Finally, we went through each product's customer reviews before finalizing our list.