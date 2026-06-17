IKEA Summer Sale 2026: 28 Best Deals Right Now
If you're hoping to give your home a refresh this summer on a budget, you might be waiting (im)patiently for the 4th of July discounts to hit stores. However, there's another sale event you might not be aware of: Ikea's Summer Sale. Lasting until 2nd July, 2026, the retailer is offering up to 50% discount on hundreds of products both in-store and online. So, you can get dressers, mattresses, sofas, outdoor furniture, and home decor items for a fraction of their original retail price. Moreover, if you shop in store and hold an Ikea Family or Business Network membership, you might be eligible for an extra 10% off.
You just need to sift through the selected items to find ones you'd like to bring home. To get you started and give you an idea of what to expect from this sale, we have shortlisted the 28 best deals you can snag right now. We started by picking products across categories to ensure we had a rounded list. Then, we filtered out ones that had close to 50 reviews and an average star rating of 4 and higher. This helped us include items that perform well and are worth checking out. Finally, we went through each product's customer reviews before finalizing our list.
HEMNES 8-drawer dresser
Moving into a home with no built-in storage solutions won't seem problematic until you start living out of a suitcase. If you're in a similar boat, Ikea is offering $100 off its HEMNES 8-drawer dresser. So, its effective price is $350 instead of the regular $450. Available in white and black-brown stains, it has an average star rating of 4 after being reviewed over 75 times. Highlighting its durability, a customer shared, "We bought this dresser for our first apartment when we got married in 2008. It's now 2025 and it's been with us through two apartments and our house."
BRIMNES Cabinet with doors
Glass door cabinets are a type of kitchen cabinet that would fit perfectly in your home. It's modern, blocks dust, and lets you keep an eye on the stored items. Ikea has a sale on one such unit: the BRIMNES Cabinet with glass doors. With 33% off its $149 retail price, you'll now have to pay only $99 for it. And you can choose between black and white, depending on your room's aesthetics. It has an average star rating of 4.7 and has nearly 300 reviews online, with customers praising it for being "sturdy and beautiful."
ÄNGESBYN Storage table
Ikea is offering a discount of 25% on the ÄNGESBYN Storage table, bringing down its price from $120 to $90. With a solid pine tabletop, recycled polyester fabric bag, and steel frame and legs, this side table doubles as a clever solution to store blankets. After gathering nearly 60 reviews, it has an average star rating of 4.7. Pleased with it, a user said, "It fills the space in my sectional perfectly without overtaking it. I like that I can store my extra pillows and blankets in it when not in use. Makes a wonderful coffee table."
TONSTAD Desk
Praised for being sturdy and good-looking, the TONSTAD Desk is being offered for 22% less than its regular retail price. This brings its rate down to $140 from its usual $180. However, only the off-white model is on sale this summer. You'll have to pay full price ($220) for the oak veneer and brown stained oak veneer variants. This desk has an average star rating of 4.8 and has been reviewed nearly 50 times. A satisfied customer wrote, "Nice sturdy desk with a soft close drawer, which is a nice touch." The desk isn't sealed, though.
STOMSÖ Wall-mounted bedside table
Though primarily marketed as a wall-mounted bedside table, the STOMSÖ unit can be used in other places, too, especially in areas where you have limited horizontal space. Reviewers admit to using it in their home office for their printer and hanging it in their narrow hallway. Shaving off $15 from the cost, Ikea is offering a discount of 21%, making $55 the new retail price during the sale period. Users also like that it's easy to assemble and isn't too heavy for their walls (particularly plasterboard). It has an average star rating of 4.5 post 100 reviews.
SONGESAND Nightstand
Constructed primarily from particle- and fiberboard, the SONGESAND Nightstand is available in brown and white colors. Both the variants are on sale and are available for $70 (after a discount of $20). With over 600 reviews to its name, this nightstand sports an average star rating of 4.7. Explaining how they use it in their bedroom, a reviewer detailed, "The open shelf is nice for reading material. Top of stand has space for a lamp. Closed door area gives you extra storage space." Its built-in cable outlet and ease-of-assembly are appreciated, too.
GULLABERG Nightstand
If you have a small clearance by your bed or wish to hide certain items from prying eyes, the GULLABERG Nightstand is on sale as well. With 20% off, its discounted price during the sale period is $80 (down from $100). Alas, only the gray one is eligible for this offer; you'll have to pay full price for the white unit. This nightstand has over 50 reviews and an average star rating of 4.3, with an appreciative customer saying, "Easy to assemble, sturdy, nice color. Fits perfectly. Love that it is thinner and taller than most nightstands."
VESTERÖY Pocket spring mattress
The twin-sized VESTERÖY Pocket spring mattress is on sale this summer, with the retailer shaving off $50 from its regular price. This means you'll now have to pay $200 instead of $250 to bring it home. Coming with a 10-year limited warranty, it is medium-firm, has foam as the top layer, and is 7 ⅞-inches thick. Garnering over 3,100 reviews, this mattress line has an average star rating of 4.2. Reviewing the twin unit, a buyer said, "The mattress is great for the price. Bought these for our toddlers and it's really comfy."
VÅGSTRANDA Pocket spring mattress
In case you need a bed that's big enough for adults, Ikea is offering $100 off on the VÅGSTRANDA Pocket spring mattress' full size, firm model. This means its price has fallen down from $469 to $369. It is 11-inches thick and has a S-core with two layers of pocket springs. After being reviewed over 1,500 times, this mattress line has an average star rating of 4. Reviewing the model on sale, a purchaser stated, "Surprisingly I love it, it's firm but yet very comfortable and helped my back pain."
INDIRA Bedspread
Receiving rave reviews from users due to its 100% cotton material, the INDIRA Bedspread is on discount currently. So, the pocket pinch is $23 in place of the usual $30. You can avail of this offer for the queen/king-sized bedspread in orange and green hues. The natural tone isn't on sale. With close to 1,150 reviews, it has an average star rating of 4.5. Dubbing it ideal for the hot weather, a buyer noted, "Perfect summer finish for my bed. And a great price. Love that it's washable and simple. Goes well with my decor."
ÄNGSLILJA Duvet cover and pillowcase(s)
The red-brown and twin-sized variant of the ÄNGSLILJA Duvet cover and pillowcase(s) is on sale this summer and it now costs $23 (instead of $30). The brand asserts it's 100% cotton and has a 125 per square inch thread count. These duvet covers have received over 1,600 reviews and have an average star rating of 4.1. In their review, a customer noted, "After a year of use and washing, this set has become softer and very pleasant to the touch, truly comfortable ... The quality is excellent, and it looks beautiful."
STOENSE low pile rug
Want a rug to anchor your living or family room or to hide certain stains on your floors? The STOENSE low pile rug is on sale this summer. Available only on the medium gray variant with 6-feet-7-inch by 9-feet-10-inch dimensions, Ikea is taking off $40 from its retail price, so it now costs $120. It's machine-woven and its surface is made of polypropylene, with the backing crafted out of synthetic rubber. These non-washable rugs have been reviewed close to 5,900 times and have an average star rating of 4.6.
VEDBÄK low pile rug
But if you want something that has a bit more character as compared to one sporting a solid color, you can save $20 from the VEDBÄK low pile rug. Though it's much smaller than STOENSE, it features a floral pattern and can double as a runner by your bed or in a narrow entryway. Enjoying an average star rating of 4.8, this low pile rug has been reviewed more than 100 times, with users praising its color and design. One such reviewer mentioned, "Love these rugs! Affordable price as well as great quality."
HOTELLRUM high pile rug
In case you're a fan of plushy, high pile rugs, Ikea is also running a discount on the HOTELLRUM high pile rug. With 28% off, translating to $100, its blue, green, yellow-colored variant that's 7-feet-10-inches by 9-feet-10 inches is currently on sale for $250. Prized among users for its non-shedding properties and holding well to regular use, it has over 150 reviews on the retailer's site and has an average star rating of 4.7. A happy customer noted, "It's gorgeous, the thickness is perfect, and it holds up well even with my two 60-pound dogs."
PENNFISK Placemat
Made of sedge and handwoven by skilled artisans, the PENNFISK Placemat has a 14 1⁄2-inch diameter and Ikea is waiving off 22% of its general price. Given this, it now costs $7. Rated 4.8 after over 75 reviews, users like using it as more than just a placemat. As one user elaborates, "I put this in the center of a small round end table under the glass top and it gives it the perfect textured accent!" Others use it as wall decor or place it under a vase of flowers. You can even use it to DIY a stunning table centerpiece within minutes.
LÄTTHET Hook and clip
Compatible with multiple surfaces and furniture types, Ikea is offering a cool 50% discount on the LÄTTHET Hook and clip. This brings down the price of its 4-pack from $8 to $4. Having been reviewed over 100 times, this set has an average star rating of 4.1. Sharing their experience with this product, an individual wrote, "The steel they use to make the hooks is very sturdy and clearly won't be coming apart any time soon. Easy way to add a splash of color to spaces. Hooks don't let go of stuff."
DANDERYD Dining table
With its top made of lacquered MDF and legs manufactured using steel, the DANDERYD Dining table is now available for $100, courtesy of Ikea shaving off $80 from its price tag. That being said, this offer is only valid on the black variant. Fit for a small family of four, this dining table has more than 250 reviews online and has an average star rating of 4.5. Commending its build, a reviewer wrote, "This is a very sturdy and well built table with the legs and underside constructed of metal. It was very easy to assemble and for the price it's great value."
ROSENTORP Extendable table
Generally, sitting the same number of people as DANDERYD, the ROSENTORP is an extendable round table that can fit in up to two extra surprise guests. Its white variant is a part of Ikea's summer sale and the retailer is offering 30% off. As such, it can be bought for $280 (instead of $400). Having nearly 100 reviews, this extendable furniture has an average star rating of 4.6, with an adoring user saying, "This is a very sturdy table that gives me space in my small kitchen with the option of extending whenever I have guests over."
POÄNG Armchair
Popular as one of the most iconic Ikea designs, a few variants of the POÄNG Armchair are currently on sale. The retailer is discounting its birch veneer frame by $40, transforming the retail price to $209, provided you pick one that has a hillared beige, dark blue, or anthracite cover. A few colors are also eligible for a 28% discount (costing $179) if you pick the brown wood veneer frame. The same goes for this armchair's black-brown frame. They have been reviewed close to 2,600 times and have a collective average star rating of 4.5.
STRANDMON Armchair and ottoman
Looking to add a splash of color to your otherwise minimal living room? Ikea's STRANDMON Armchair and ottoman duo are on sale. But the amount is dependent on the color of your chosen cover. To elaborate, you can get Skiftebo yellow for $79 less than its usual price of $449. Kelinge beige and Vibberbo black/beige both have $129 off, bringing their retail price down to $420. Djuparp dark green is on sale for $450 post a $99 discount. This armchair and ottoman duo has an average star rating of 4.7 after being reviewed over 230 times.
STOCKHOLM 2025 Sofa
Coming with a 25-year limited warranty, the STOCKHOLM 2025 Sofa is available for $200 less than its usual retail price of $2,000. Praised by users for being luxurious and inviting without detracting from their living room decor, a pleased user said, "We are SO happy with this couch. It's wonderfully stylish and comfortable. It's extra deep so it feels cozy when we curl up. The fabric feels lovely to sit on and the pillows are firm yet comfy." This sofa has about 100 reviews on Ikea's site and an average star rating of 4.5.
ÄPPLARYD Loveseat
In case you don't have enough space to fit in a full-blown sofa, Ikea is taking $300 off the retail price of the ÄPPLARYD Loveseat. Consequently, it now costs $1,000. But the offer is only valid on the Djuparp dark blue and red-brown colors. Others are priced as normal. Reviewed over 150 times, this furniture has an average star rating of 4.3. Singing its praises, an individual noted, "Had this couch for 2 years ... still in great shape! Easy to assemble ... People have slept on it with no complaints."
NÄMMARÖ Loveseat for outdoors
If you have plans to lounge about this summer and gradually work on your tan, you'll need a sofa or loveseat (as the space allows) fit for outdoor use. And in case your current one is out of commission, you can score the NÄMMARÖ Loveseat for outdoors for a discount of $70. So, you'll have to fork out $530 for it. Remember, you can only get the light brown stained frame and beige cover for this price. Rated 4.7 over 60 reviews, users say it's a great piece for small porches and patios.
EKOLN Trash can
The EKOLN Trash can is a part of the summer sale, too, and you can get it for $5 less than its regular retail price of $15. This is true only for the light gray-turquoise unit; you'll have to pay in full for the dark yellow and beige models. Considered sturdy by users, its bin, lid, and handle are made of galvanized and stainless steel. With over 350 reviews online, this trash can has an average star rating of 4.6. Lauding it, a user said, "Super tiny and compact, fits in a KALLAX or EKET square."
HEMNES Mirror cabinet with 2 doors
A mirrored cabinet is a functional and practical bathroom mirror idea, especially if you're short on space. And Ikea's HEMNES Mirror cabinet with 2 doors is on discount until 2nd July. The smaller size now costs $170 post a $79 discount, whereas the slightly bigger one now has a price tag of $190 after a discount of $89. You can avail these offers on both the gray and white units. They have an average star rating of 4.5 and have about 300 customer reviews. Most users appreciate its elegant appearance and modern style.
TIDVATTEN Vase
A limited edition release, the TIDVATTEN pink vase is on sale this summer. Made of glass and painted on, it's available for $1.50 less than its retail price of $5. The manufacturer mentions it's best paired with short-stemmed florals so they won't flop over or require a trim. With nearly 50 reviews on Ikea's website, the vase has an average star rating of 4.9, thanks to a majority of reviewers giving it full marks. Describing why they like it, a purchaser explained, "Excellent size, proportions and color designed for beautiful floral displays."
HASSELBUKETT Plant pot
A gorgeous planter can work wonders for both your potted plants and artificial displays. If you don't already have one that matches your style, the HASSELBUKETT Plant pot is 6-inches wide and 7-inches tall, features a ribbed surface, has a top coat of pigmented glaze, and can be used both indoors and outdoors. Plus, it's currently on sale. After applying the 30% discount, it'll cost you $10.50. Rated 4.7 based on over 50 reviews, it's a hit among most users, with one opining, "Love this plant plot. It is sturdy and looks stunning in my apartment."
JÄMLIK Scented candle in glass
A popular home item in Ikea's home decor category, the retailer is offering a flat 50% on the JÄMLIK Scented candle in glass. Consequently, you can get it for a mere $2.50 during the sale period. Sporting a mix of plant-based and paraffin wax, it's advertised to last 40 hours and give off a warm milk as well as vanilla scent when lit. This candle has been reviewed by nearly 600 people and has an average star rating of 4.6. A delighted user reviewed, "A generously sized candle with a beautiful, light scent."