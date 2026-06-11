Forget Baskets: This IKEA Side Table Doubles As A Clever Solution To Store Blankets

Though your favorite blankets are great for making your living areas more comfortable, finding a place to store them can be quite the hassle. Putting them in a large wicker basket might be your first instinct, but even the most stylish container will look untidy if you're not in the habit of folding up your blankets perfectly after each use. In addition, this sort of decor piece often takes up lots of space without doing much else for the functionality of the room. The solution is to find a storage spot that not only keeps blankets stashed out of sight but also has more practical purposes beyond that. IKEA's ÄNGESBYN storage table is one such example. It's an end table with a canvas-like fabric and metal-wire basket on the bottom and a removable solid pine surface on the top. Like many of IKEA's items, it has a simple, elegant design suitable for all sorts of interior design styles.

You can place the ÄNGESBYN table right next to your couch, or you could use it as a nightstand. It wouldn't look too bad in a maximalist home office, either. The piece measures just under 19 inches tall, and the rounded top has a diameter of approximately 17 inches. Right now, it's on clearance and selling for $65, down from its original retail price of $90. It might not necessarily be the cheapest blanket storage solution, but its multifunctional and compact design makes it a clever option when you want to optimize the use of your space. Customers who have bought the ÄNGESBYN generally seem quite pleased with it — the product has 4.8 stars on IKEA's website, and many note how perfect the size is for their needs.