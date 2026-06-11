Forget Baskets: This IKEA Side Table Doubles As A Clever Solution To Store Blankets
Though your favorite blankets are great for making your living areas more comfortable, finding a place to store them can be quite the hassle. Putting them in a large wicker basket might be your first instinct, but even the most stylish container will look untidy if you're not in the habit of folding up your blankets perfectly after each use. In addition, this sort of decor piece often takes up lots of space without doing much else for the functionality of the room. The solution is to find a storage spot that not only keeps blankets stashed out of sight but also has more practical purposes beyond that. IKEA's ÄNGESBYN storage table is one such example. It's an end table with a canvas-like fabric and metal-wire basket on the bottom and a removable solid pine surface on the top. Like many of IKEA's items, it has a simple, elegant design suitable for all sorts of interior design styles.
You can place the ÄNGESBYN table right next to your couch, or you could use it as a nightstand. It wouldn't look too bad in a maximalist home office, either. The piece measures just under 19 inches tall, and the rounded top has a diameter of approximately 17 inches. Right now, it's on clearance and selling for $65, down from its original retail price of $90. It might not necessarily be the cheapest blanket storage solution, but its multifunctional and compact design makes it a clever option when you want to optimize the use of your space. Customers who have bought the ÄNGESBYN generally seem quite pleased with it — the product has 4.8 stars on IKEA's website, and many note how perfect the size is for their needs.
Tips for using IKEA's ÄNGESBYN table for blanket storage
Keeping blankets in the ÄNGESBYN storage table is easy enough — simply lift the lid, put your favorite fleece throws in the basket, and replace the top. To get the furnishing to boost your interior decor as well, though, you'll need to style it with a couple of accessory items. Lamps, coasters, and faux plants are all good choices. A small stack of books or a decorative tray will also work. To get the best look, choose objects of varying heights. This will provide some interest and prevent the display from looking too flat (the principle is largely the same as it is for using decorative accents to style a bookshelf). Don't go overboard with the quantity of objects, and avoid decor pieces that are heavy or breakable. Remember that you'll need to lift the lid and any items on it to access your blankets.
Need more space for bulkier throw blankets? IKEA has a larger version of the ÄNGESBYN side table that's also on clearance right now; it's currently $90, down from $120. It's the same height as the original ÄNGESBYN but much wider, with a table diameter of 23 ⅝ inches. No matter which version of the storage table you get, make sure to pick up some felt furniture pads alongside it. The table has metal legs, and the pads can help prevent them from scratching up your wood floors. And if the ÄNGESBYN doesn't quite fit the design of your space, you're in luck — IKEA has another chic storage solution for bulky blankets that might also be worth a look.