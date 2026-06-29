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As summer gets into full swing, many of us are spending more time outdoors. There's nothing technically wrong with laying in the grass or sitting in a cheap stadium chair. However, splurging on new patio furniture can elevate everything from watching birds over a morning cup of coffee to roasting the last marshmallow over a roaring fire pit. Whether you want to stretch out in solitude on an outdoor chaise lounge or host friends for a backyard barbecue spread that covers an entire dining table, there are several exciting Walmart patio finds hitting shelves in July 2026 that are worth checking out.

With over a thousand patio items in stock, from Walmart's comfortable and appealing "high-end" patio chairs to cast iron benches capable of bringing an old money look on a new money budget, shoppers are really spoiled for choice. But since most of us would rather spend money on a few extra fireworks than flimsy furniture that only lasts for a few months, we spent plenty of time narrowing down our selections to Walmart's highly rated picks.

Every item that made our list has an overall four-star rating or higher. Many new products have received little or no feedback so far. We skipped over those, focusing on Walmart patio finds that had at least two dozen reviews from real customers. We also paid attention to affordability and value, prioritizing products between $50 and $500.