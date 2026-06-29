Exciting Walmart Patio Finds Hitting Shelves In July 2026
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As summer gets into full swing, many of us are spending more time outdoors. There's nothing technically wrong with laying in the grass or sitting in a cheap stadium chair. However, splurging on new patio furniture can elevate everything from watching birds over a morning cup of coffee to roasting the last marshmallow over a roaring fire pit. Whether you want to stretch out in solitude on an outdoor chaise lounge or host friends for a backyard barbecue spread that covers an entire dining table, there are several exciting Walmart patio finds hitting shelves in July 2026 that are worth checking out.
With over a thousand patio items in stock, from Walmart's comfortable and appealing "high-end" patio chairs to cast iron benches capable of bringing an old money look on a new money budget, shoppers are really spoiled for choice. But since most of us would rather spend money on a few extra fireworks than flimsy furniture that only lasts for a few months, we spent plenty of time narrowing down our selections to Walmart's highly rated picks.
Every item that made our list has an overall four-star rating or higher. Many new products have received little or no feedback so far. We skipped over those, focusing on Walmart patio finds that had at least two dozen reviews from real customers. We also paid attention to affordability and value, prioritizing products between $50 and $500.
MF Studio Patio Dining Set
You might know many al fresco dining ideas guaranteed to wow your guests... only if they have somewhere to sit and eat. According to most reviewers, Walmart's 9-Piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set is an ideal solution. The $440 find includes eight stackable fabric chairs with metal frames that hold up to 350 pounds, along with a large slatted-top table that includes a sun umbrella hole. One customer summed up what most had to say by writing, "Overall, this purchase has been excellent, adding both function and flair to my patio dining experience."
Better Homes & Gardens Chaise Lounge Cushion
When you're spending time in the sun, it's hard to beat relaxing on a chaise lounge. However, even the nicest ones can be uncomfortable without a little padding. Available in 10 different colors that can coordinate with any new or vintage patio decor items you already have, the $50 Better Homes & Gardens 72" x 23" Outdoor Chaise Lounge Cushions get extremely high praise. Along with appreciating the generously-sized plush foam insert that provides added comfort, Walmart customers say the fade-resistant fabric cover offers all-weather durability while also remaining cool even in scorching July temps.
SEGMART Outdoor Fire Pit
Figuring out the right type of fire pits for your outdoor space can be a challenge, especially when you're working with a small patio and limited budget. According to reviewers, that's where the SEGMART Outdoor Fire Pit really shines. Measuring just 37 inches, the $150 find doesn't take up much space but provides plenty of functionality. It's 3-in-1 design can be used year-round as a standard patio fire pit, barbecue grill, or fire pit table. Although it's not the right choice if you have a wood deck, the widened edge creates a buffer zone for safety.
Outsunny 3-Seat Patio Swing Chair
If your idea of relaxing on the patio involves a self-made breeze, consider Walmart's online-only Outsunny 3-Seat Outdoor Patio Swing Chair. The $115 find has 140 five-star reviews from customers who describe it as sturdy, easy-to-assemble, and a great value for the price. The swing has a load-bearing powder-coated steel A-frame design that fits three people up weighing up to 529 pounds. A thick seat and back cushions offer comfort, while the tilting canopy provides shade from summer sun and rain alike. "I love my swing! It is perfect!," raved one happy user.
EDX Patio Furniture Set
Consisting of two roomy chairs, a cozy bench, and a glass-topped table that's ideal for holding a few drinks or snacks, the EDX 4-Piece Patio Furniture Set can work well if you typically host more intimate gatherings. Each piece is made of iron wrapped with gray weather-resistant rattan wicker. The seat cushions are made from layers of cotton and sponge, covered in a durable blue fabric. Although some users were frustrated during the assembly process, the $147 find has received dozens of five-star ratings from customers who appreciate the set's attractive appearance and affordable price tag.
MF Studio Store Cast Iron Patio Park Bench
Available in matte black or subtle bronze, the $109.61 MF Studio Store Cast Iron Patio Park Bench has already received nearly 100 five-star ratings. The 50-inch frame is made from anti-rust treated cast iron that should be able to hold up to 550 pounds. Floral backs and curved armrests look elegantly formal while remaining comfortable to sit on. "This was just so pretty, and easy to put together. It's lovely on my porch and I hope to get years of enjoyment out of it. I'm very pleased," wrote one happy customer.
Emma + Oliver Steel Patio Arm Chairs
Although it's possible to give a worn-out concrete patio a high-end look, many DIYs require hard work most of us would rather avoid during the summer. It's easier to set out a collection of colorful seats like the Emma + Oliver Sky Blue Steel Patio Arm Chairs. Sold in a five-pack for $307, the lightweight chairs have decorative floral designs, rounded backs, and protective feet. Walmart customers rave about them, with one writing, "These chairs are really beautiful... They are very sturdy and should last a long time. Very pleased with my purchase."