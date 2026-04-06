Walmart's 'High-End' Patio Chairs Are 'So Appealing To The Eye And Comfortable'

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There are two schools of thought when it comes to patio furniture that will have you lounging all summer long. Look for the cheapest possible option and accept that it may only last for a single season, or invest in quality pieces that you can rely on for years. Although most of the options today are infinitely better than those plastic trifold lounge chairs from the '90s that left weird lines on your legs, according to hundreds of Walmart customers there's one high-end patio chair that's a cut above the rest.

Available in natural wicker with either soft cream or green cushions, the Better Homes & Gardens Bellamy Outdoor Swivel Glider Chair has quickly become a Walmart bestseller even though it will set you back nearly $300. You could buy a lot of plastic Adirondack seats for that amount, but the vast majority of reviewers say it's well worth the price. "Stop what you're doing and buy this chair!!! I got two and it's the best purchase we've made from Walmart ever!!," wrote one enthusiastic customer. "I love this chair! It is so easy to swivel and move around in. It is so appealing to the eye and comfortable!," said another. You'll find hundreds of reviews and several TikTok videos echoing that sentiment.

Admittedly, a few people received damaged chairs that had sliced wicker that made the arms pokey and uncomfortable. In those instances, despite the manufacturer's 3-year warranty on the frame and fabric and 1-year warranty on the wicker, the return process was reportedly a hassle. But these experiences were definitely the minority.