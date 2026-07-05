Forget Cabinets: This Thrift Store Find Is A Cuter Way To Store Toilet Paper

Towels and toilet paper: two of the most cumbersome and space-hogging items you'll store in your bathroom. You need them both, but you also need space for your toiletries, first aid supplies, cleaning products, and other essentials. When all of those items are fighting for space, you have to get a little creative. And one helpful item, which you might find at the thrift store, is a freestanding iron towel hanger with pivoting arms. But we're not using it for towels, as is intended. (Don't worry — there are plenty of other stylish bathroom and kitchen towel storage ideas.) Instead, slide your spare rolls of toilet paper on the arms to free up room in your cabinets and present the toilet paper in a uniquely decorative way.

You can buy this type of towel hanger new — this Yofovi Freestanding Towel Rack is just one of many options. But thrifting a vintage iron hanger is usually more cost-effective, and you get something that's unique and not readily available to the masses.

A hanger with pivoting arms offers more flexibility, but you can also store toilet paper on a freestanding rack with fixed arms, as long as the ends are open to allow the toilet paper to slide on. While taller stands that sit on the floor free up space on your shelves and countertops, you can also use shorter versions, like this Bethom Countertop Towel Holder Stand (but a thrifted version for a cheaper, more eco-friendly option, of course). This isn't a hidden toilet paper storage hack, but it is a unique, decorative option that keeps the spare rolls easily accessible when you need them most.