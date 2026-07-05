Forget Cabinets: This Thrift Store Find Is A Cuter Way To Store Toilet Paper
Towels and toilet paper: two of the most cumbersome and space-hogging items you'll store in your bathroom. You need them both, but you also need space for your toiletries, first aid supplies, cleaning products, and other essentials. When all of those items are fighting for space, you have to get a little creative. And one helpful item, which you might find at the thrift store, is a freestanding iron towel hanger with pivoting arms. But we're not using it for towels, as is intended. (Don't worry — there are plenty of other stylish bathroom and kitchen towel storage ideas.) Instead, slide your spare rolls of toilet paper on the arms to free up room in your cabinets and present the toilet paper in a uniquely decorative way.
You can buy this type of towel hanger new — this Yofovi Freestanding Towel Rack is just one of many options. But thrifting a vintage iron hanger is usually more cost-effective, and you get something that's unique and not readily available to the masses.
A hanger with pivoting arms offers more flexibility, but you can also store toilet paper on a freestanding rack with fixed arms, as long as the ends are open to allow the toilet paper to slide on. While taller stands that sit on the floor free up space on your shelves and countertops, you can also use shorter versions, like this Bethom Countertop Towel Holder Stand (but a thrifted version for a cheaper, more eco-friendly option, of course). This isn't a hidden toilet paper storage hack, but it is a unique, decorative option that keeps the spare rolls easily accessible when you need them most.
Keep toilet paper accessible on a thrifted iron towel hanger
Inspect your thrifted iron towel hanger carefully before moving forward. Mold can grow on metal surfaces — including racks where damp towels hang — if they also have dirt, oil, or other particles that feed mold spores. Even if there's no mold growth, you'll want to clean the stand well with warm, soapy water or metal cleaner to remove any funkiness from the previous owners. If the arms don't pivot well and you want them to, add a little lubricant and wipe away the excess.
Next up, consider whether or not you want to change the color. Spray paint formulated for metal will stick well and can cover up an ugly or worn finish. If you choose a metallic finish, it doesn't have to match other metal colors exactly — mixing metals in home decor can produce stunning results, but the hues should work well together. Just don't introduce more than three different metal colors in the space.
To style the refreshed towel-hanger-turned-toilet-paper-holder, find a spot that's out of the traffic flow yet accessible from the toilet for TP emergencies. Depending on how close the arms are, you may need to offset them to load all of them with toilet paper. You can use the stand to store other items, too. Hang a small basket to hold spare travel-size toiletries for guests, for example. You could use one of the arms for hand towels, but keep them far enough away from the toilet paper to prevent moisture damage. Or, hang decorations on the bars — hanging candle holders, string lights, and faux vine greenery are good examples.