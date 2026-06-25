Ditch The Towel Rack: 11 Stylish Bathroom & Kitchen Storage Ideas That Save Space

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Running out of space for bulky towels, whether you roll or fold them? While there are plenty of stylish towel storage ideas for the bathroom and kitchen, not all of them take into account space efficiency. Ideal storage makes the towels easy to access when you need them without eating up too much space or getting in the way. And since kitchens and bathrooms both tend to run short on spots to stash things, getting creative with space-saving towel storage is a must. It doesn't hurt if your towel storage solutions are also attractive.

Some suggestions, like giant clothespin towel holders and over-the-door towel racks, are meant for the linens. But you can also upcycle items like wine racks, wooden crates, and baskets, into a spot to keep your tea and hand towels. Those repurposed containers naturally hold the towels. You could also DIY towel organizers, as is the case with a Dollar Tree wall hanger made from a sign and wooden blocks.

Most of the following ideas will work in either the bathroom or the kitchen, and you may want to use multiples to give yourself adequate storage space. You can also get creative with these hacks by embellishing the storage solutions in different ways that are a better fit for your decor.