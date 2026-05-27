Ditch The Towel Rack — Here's A More Creative Way To Hang Bathroom Towels

Towel racks serve their purpose, but they're severely lacking in the creativity department. And in a small bathroom, towel bars take up a lot of wall space. A good alternative is to use towel hooks to save space and keep the wall from looking cluttered, but the standard options are still a little boring. Instead, play off the laundry theme with giant clothespin hangers — this Barwood Clothespin Towel Hanger comes in multiple finishes to make it easier to coordinate the look with your bathroom decor.

These giant towel clothespins are usually about 12 inches high and 2 inches wide. Because they're relatively narrow, these towel holders fit in slim spaces, like the walls near your shower. At the same time, the design is so unique and bold that it stands out and creates a fun addition to your decor. They'll fit perfectly into small bathroom designs that don't skimp on storage or style. Since the clips are made to hold bath towels, they clamp down securely enough to hold the fabric steady. The width of the clip also lets you spread the towel out a little better than you can with a regular towel hook.

They're also easy to hang with Command strips. Using one or two Command Picture-Hanging Strips on the back should hold the weight of even a wet towel. Secure the strips to the back and press the clothespin onto the wall to set up this towel display idea. Install a single hook near your shower or a whole row of them to give each person their own clothespin rack.