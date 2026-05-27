Ditch The Towel Rack — Here's A More Creative Way To Hang Bathroom Towels
Towel racks serve their purpose, but they're severely lacking in the creativity department. And in a small bathroom, towel bars take up a lot of wall space. A good alternative is to use towel hooks to save space and keep the wall from looking cluttered, but the standard options are still a little boring. Instead, play off the laundry theme with giant clothespin hangers — this Barwood Clothespin Towel Hanger comes in multiple finishes to make it easier to coordinate the look with your bathroom decor.
These giant towel clothespins are usually about 12 inches high and 2 inches wide. Because they're relatively narrow, these towel holders fit in slim spaces, like the walls near your shower. At the same time, the design is so unique and bold that it stands out and creates a fun addition to your decor. They'll fit perfectly into small bathroom designs that don't skimp on storage or style. Since the clips are made to hold bath towels, they clamp down securely enough to hold the fabric steady. The width of the clip also lets you spread the towel out a little better than you can with a regular towel hook.
They're also easy to hang with Command strips. Using one or two Command Picture-Hanging Strips on the back should hold the weight of even a wet towel. Secure the strips to the back and press the clothespin onto the wall to set up this towel display idea. Install a single hook near your shower or a whole row of them to give each person their own clothespin rack.
Personalize your giant clothespin towel holders
While these clothespins are a stylish towel storage idea for the bathroom already, there's always room to dress them up a little bit. If you find a set of the clothespins at a thrift store or garage sale, clean them well first. Then, refinish them if the current finish doesn't match your bathroom. You can do the same with new hangers if you can't find the color or finish you want. For a sleek, modern aesthetic, paint the clothespins a solid color. Or, add a little aging to it by distressing the edges.
The large flat front surface on each clip also leaves room for customization. If you're hanging one clip for each family member, add names with stencils, vinyl cutouts, wooden letters, or a wood-burning kit. The same method work to add patterns, like flowers or geometric shapes, to the clips. Or, hot glue on three-dimensional objects, like seashells for an ocean-themed bathroom or faux flowers to match your towels. Decoupaging paper designs or fabric to the wood can also work, as long as you cover it in enough decoupage glue to protect the pattern from the humidity.
Since your towel holders are now stylish and decorative, it could be a good time to upgrade your towels to something with bright patterns or colors or just new. Use those old towels around the house instead of tossing them out. You can also use these giant clips throughout the home for other items, like robes and coats.