Forget The Shed: IKEA's Outdoor Storage Solution Doubles As A Stylish Coffee Table
Does it feel like you're constantly tripping over outdoor toys or fumbling with extra outdoor pillows? From garden tools to entertaining gadgets, outdoor items can add up quickly — often faster than you can find storage space for all of them. A shed works if you have the space and need to store lots of large items, like your lawn mower and outdoor holiday decorations, but that's not always necessary. If you have a small outdoor space or just a patio for your apartment, a shed isn't an option. Fortunately, there are lots of smart IKEA finds for organizing outdoor clutter that aren't sheds, and one of them is the NÄMMARÖ storage box.
Finding the right storage solution keeps outdoor items protected and accessible to help you keep up with your active spaces. The NÄMMARÖ storage box is a simple, slat-style acacia wood container with a lift-off lid. It's similar to a deck box, which offers a small, hidden storage area that creates a neat look so your outdoor space stays inviting. Acacia is naturally dense and long-lasting, but this piece is also pre-treated to provide additional protection against the elements.
At about 31 inches long and 18 inches tall, this box fits neatly onto small patios and balconies. And since coffee tables are typically between 16 and 18 inches tall, this storage box can pull double duty, creating a coffee table for your outdoor seating area. There's also an IKEA patio table that doubles as a clever solution for outdoor clutter, but NÄMMARÖ has a much different vibe with its warm wood slats.
Incorporate the NÄMMARÖ storage box into your patio set
Overall, the NÄMMARÖ makes a positive impression, with a 4.6 average rating out of 5 stars based on nearly 300 reviews. Reviewers talk about how well it fits into small spaces. While it's meant for patios, you could also use it indoors in a sunroom. The wood-slat look could even fit into some living room decor if you want a unique storage coffee table. It would be a great spot for storing throw blankets or kids' toys to keep your living room tidy. Top it with a few coffee table books and a catch-all tray to style it like normal.
The box is sturdy enough to also use as a seat. It's a bit like an ottoman storage coffee table made just for your patio area. When you're entertaining a small group, use it as a spot for your drinks or your battery-powered lanterns after dark. For larger groups, add an outdoor cushion on top to make it comfy as extra seating, and you can tuck that cushion inside the box when you're not using it.
Integrating your outdoor storage and organization solutions into your patio decor makes it both functional and attractive. This storage box from IKEA is perfect for that since it's part of the larger NÄMMARÖ line, which includes modular sofas, chairs, chaise loungers, stools, dining sets, and privacy screens. By choosing several pieces from the line, you'll create a functional setup that looks good all together — no guesswork on whether the style of this storage box will mesh with your outdoor furniture!