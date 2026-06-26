Forget The Shed: IKEA's Outdoor Storage Solution Doubles As A Stylish Coffee Table

Does it feel like you're constantly tripping over outdoor toys or fumbling with extra outdoor pillows? From garden tools to entertaining gadgets, outdoor items can add up quickly — often faster than you can find storage space for all of them. A shed works if you have the space and need to store lots of large items, like your lawn mower and outdoor holiday decorations, but that's not always necessary. If you have a small outdoor space or just a patio for your apartment, a shed isn't an option. Fortunately, there are lots of smart IKEA finds for organizing outdoor clutter that aren't sheds, and one of them is the NÄMMARÖ storage box.

Finding the right storage solution keeps outdoor items protected and accessible to help you keep up with your active spaces. The NÄMMARÖ storage box is a simple, slat-style acacia wood container with a lift-off lid. It's similar to a deck box, which offers a small, hidden storage area that creates a neat look so your outdoor space stays inviting. Acacia is naturally dense and long-lasting, but this piece is also pre-treated to provide additional protection against the elements.

At about 31 inches long and 18 inches tall, this box fits neatly onto small patios and balconies. And since coffee tables are typically between 16 and 18 inches tall, this storage box can pull double duty, creating a coffee table for your outdoor seating area. There's also an IKEA patio table that doubles as a clever solution for outdoor clutter, but NÄMMARÖ has a much different vibe with its warm wood slats.