This IKEA Patio Table Doubles As A Clever Solution For Outdoor Clutter
Even the most stylish patio feels chaotic when cushions, gardening tools, and citronella candles are left scattered around. Whether you have a tiny outdoor space or just lots of stuff, having enough storage is essential for keeping the area neat. A storage patio table is a smart option for stashing outdoor items. Combining function and style, this versatile piece of furniture offers a practical way to keep outdoor essentials organized without sacrificing aesthetics.
Products like IKEA's LÅGASKÄR Coffee Table look like a simple table at first glance (and function like one too), but the difference lies beneath the tabletop. Open it up and find a hidden storage compartment inside the hollow table base, creating a discreet storage area that keeps items out of sight and protected from the weather. Sometimes, no matter how many genius small patio ideas you try, there simply isn't enough room for a typical storage unit. However, these storage tables are an excellent choice for those who don't have the space for traditional deck boxes or sheds. Outdoor storage tables pull double-duty, creating storage where you already plan to put a patio table.
A patio table with built-in storage is a smart solution for outdoor clutter
There are a variety of products available, ranging in size, material, and style. You can find concrete side tables, wicker coffee tables, faux wood occasional tables, and more, all with hidden storage inside. It's even possible to DIY your own by turning a large planter into a patio side table. For those looking to buy a purpose-built option, IKEA's LÅGASKÄR Coffee Table is modern and quite large, providing ample space inside and a sizable tabletop for entertaining guests. Low-maintenance products are ideal for most homes, and this one is made of powder-coated steel and plastic, so it fits the bill.
Though this type of storage table is extra appealing for small outdoor spaces, big patios can benefit from the improved organization, too. In areas big or small, storage patio tables can work nicely as an entertainment console, providing one spot to store your hosting must-haves. It can be the spot you tuck away outdoor blankets, backyard games, and grilling utensils. Pull these out when it's time to host, and then the empty bin can double as a drinks cooler: just fill it with ice and pop drinks in. This is a great backyard bar idea for small spaces in particular.