This IKEA Patio Table Doubles As A Clever Solution For Outdoor Clutter

Even the most stylish patio feels chaotic when cushions, gardening tools, and citronella candles are left scattered around. Whether you have a tiny outdoor space or just lots of stuff, having enough storage is essential for keeping the area neat. A storage patio table is a smart option for stashing outdoor items. Combining function and style, this versatile piece of furniture offers a practical way to keep outdoor essentials organized without sacrificing aesthetics.

Products like IKEA's LÅGASKÄR Coffee Table look like a simple table at first glance (and function like one too), but the difference lies beneath the tabletop. Open it up and find a hidden storage compartment inside the hollow table base, creating a discreet storage area that keeps items out of sight and protected from the weather. Sometimes, no matter how many genius small patio ideas you try, there simply isn't enough room for a typical storage unit. However, these storage tables are an excellent choice for those who don't have the space for traditional deck boxes or sheds. Outdoor storage tables pull double-duty, creating storage where you already plan to put a patio table.