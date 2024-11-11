Turn A Basic Planter Into A Stylish Patio Side Table With Hidden Storage

Storage bin/side table hack for only $35 🙌🤍💛 What you need below 👇 Grab a 16” planter and 16” pizza pan (both from Walmart) optional spray paint the pan (wait 24hrs to dry before adding decor on top or putting in the sun) i rushed and placed items after 6hrs and some paint peeled off ) #patioseason #patiodecor #storage #storagehacks #walmartfinds #walmart #sidetable @Walmart

Creating this outdoor storage couldn't be easier, but finding the perfect planter could prove difficult. The planter used in the video is Better Homes and Gardens Ellan white resin planter which is sold at Walmart for $29.95. However, because this hack is so popular, it may be out of stock. But as long as your planter and pizza tray have the same width, it should work — both the planter and pizza tray in the video are 16 inches wide. You may want to purchase both in person from the same retailer so you can test the fit of the tray on the top of the planter.

The final thing you need is a can of spray paint, and you can choose any color that matches your outdoor furniture. You can spray paint both the planter and the tray to look like one solid piece, and one can should fully cover both items. Since this end table is meant for outside use, we recommend using a spray paint designed to combat rust, such as Rustoleum. Once the spray paint is dry, simply stick it on top of the planter and you're done! To use the planter as storage, take off the pizza pan lid and store your items inside — just remember that the side table won't be fully weatherproof, so don't store anything there that you wouldn't want exposed to the elements.