10 Landscaping Trends On The Way Out In 2026 (So Far)

The outside of a home is just as important as the inside, but landscaping isn't as simple as swapping out your chairs or repainting the walls. That's why it's crucial to make smart choices and avoid dated ones. There are landscaping ideas that can help sell your home when the time comes, and others that will leave your home looking tacky. In 2026, trends are shifting away from overly manufactured and manicured outdoor spaces. Yards and gardens that look great on camera but lack warmth or personality are on their way out. Artificial landscaping features are being replaced with more natural alternatives as well.

There are a number of different ways that this overly artificial or manicured look might show up in your yard, from the way your garden is arranged to the materials you use. Manufactured materials like concrete and plastic feel very dated, along with rigidly planned garden beds and perfectly pruned hedges.

While you may not want to change every element of your landscaping, it might be a good idea to peruse this list and see how your yard stacks up. There may be some simple changes you can make to keep your yard and garden from looking stuck in the past. Of course, you don't have to update your yard if you like it just the way it is, since all trends are cyclical. However, if your outdoor spaces have recently started to feel stale, or if you're planning on overhauling your yard and are looking for some ideas, this is a great place to start.