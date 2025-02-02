Clever Landscaping Ideas That Can Help Sell Your Home
Before you list your house on the market, you've likely made a to-do list of updates you're willing to DIY. After all, you want to sell at the highest price possible, and the little things count. And while indoor renovations and staging can all be part of the process of making an impression on prospective buyers, you don't want to underestimate the power of an attractive yard, either. According to the National Association of Realtors (NAR), standard lawn care provided homeowners with more than 200% of a return on investment (ROI) when they sold their homes. Regular landscape maintenance also had an average of 104% ROI, according to the 2023 data.
Aside from regular lawn and hedge maintenance, you can make other changes that may be attractive to buyers in your market. While the exact statistics varies based on your region, the market, and individual buyer preferences, it's estimated that having an aesthetically pleasing, low-maintenance yard and garden may increase the value of your home between 15% and 30%. This can involve a variety of changes and budgets, both big and small. While there's no guarantee of any specific ROI or particular increased home value, it's important to know some of the possibilities as you discuss potential home landscape modifications with a realtor. Here are some suggestions on ROI-friendly landscaping projects you can easily do yourself with a little time and effort.
Increase your curb appeal by adding a paver walkway before you sell your home
Looking to spruce up the outdoor spaces around your home, but your budget is limited? A paver walkway is one potentially attractive option. Paver walkways are relatively low-cost projects and they can garner up to an 80% ROI. A modern concrete paver walkway, for example, can look especially appealing in large front lawns, where you can install a walkway leading up to your front door or a garage. Other placement options include between driveways and home doors, or as connectors between an existing backyard patio and along the side of your house or garden, if available.
While the exact cost and ROI can vary based on the material, number of pavers, and where you live, you could expect to pay as little as $1,500 on a new walkway, or upwards of more than $4,500. Despite the relatively high ROI for paver walkways, you'll also need to maintain these landscaping features to keep them looking their best for potential buyers. This includes trimming any grass that grows along pavers on a regular basis. Occasional pressure-washing can also help keep most pavers looking clean, but be aware that pavers made with slate and other softer materials can get damaged with this technique — a situation that is not ideal if you're getting ready to sell your home.
Lure in garden-loving buyers by planting native trees on your property
A home surrounded by trees can appeal to buyers in several ways. Not only do these look attractive when they are well-maintained, but they may potentially increase your home value between 3% and 15%.These facts may have you planning a visit a nursery or a talk with a landscape professional to get planting. Before you plant just any tree though, consider the benefits of planting native trees. Depending on your area, popular native tree options can include beloved ones like oak and maple, which may do well in plant hardiness zones 3 to 8.
As with other major landscaping projects, there are some caveats to consider before planting trees in your yard. Aside from invasive species, you may want to steer clear of fruit trees, or any other type of tree that could potentially create messes on the lawn during showings. While it's possible a buyer might actually appreciate fruit trees, these niche selections do not usually increase your home value any more than any other tree. Also, if you're only planting trees in an attempt to sell your house, know that buyers tend to be more impressed with established, mature trees than young ones. They're also less likely to admire any trees that are unkempt, diseased, or growing over your home. In the latter two cases, you may be looking at professional tree removal services instead.
Sell your home's entertainment value with a new patio or deck
If you have a bit more room in your budget for outdoor renovations, you might consider building a new patio or deck. If your old one is worn-out (or nonexistent), this definitely is a way to increase the value of your home. These types of renovations can offer a bit of added aesthetic value when you add furniture, a fire pit, and other amenities. Also, they can be appealing to prospective buyers who are increasingly looking for outdoor spaces to dine, relax, and entertain.
Overall, both patios and decks have high ROIs on average, but these vary slightly. Patios also have a slight edge on estimated ROI. According to the NAR, a new patio offers a 95% ROI on average, while a quality wood deck may garner 89% ROI. However, some experts estimate that know that the opposite is true, with decks having a slight edge over building a DIY backyard patio by possibly increasing your property value. Variables include where you live, your current market, and the quality of the project. Consult your realtor for more specifics before you start buying lumber.
Plan for selling your home by swapping annuals for perennial plants on your property
If your home is lacking curb appeal, dropping in a few flowering plants can help add interest and pops of color. Whether you plant these directly into the ground or in planters around your front door, prospective buyers will likely appreciate their aesthetic value. When shopping for different types of flowering plants though, you should resist the urge to just plant anything that happens to look pretty. Annuals, as their name suggest, only last for a season, and must be replaced every year. Instead, double-check labels at your gardening center and opt for perennial plants instead.
Flowering perennials can add pops of color, and you will save money in the long-run because they can last for several years — far longer than annuals. Some of the best options include hydrangeas and roses, which come in variety of colors and increase curb appeal. This is especially true if you're planning on selling at some point in the near future, but will still be in your home this upcoming spring. Also, consider adding perennials of a variety of colors, heights, and blooming times, so your home's exterior will be attractive to buyers any time of the year. While the exact ROI of planting flowering perennials isn't known, having these floral additions to your landscape certainly will not hurt, so long as they are maintained.
Give your fence a makeover before you sell your home
Even the most perfectly manicured lawn may not impress buyers if it's surrounding by an old, worn-out fence. To remedy this, consider giving your fence a fresh makeover. For example, you can stain a wood fence, or paint a vinyl or metal fence a new color. Another option for white vinyl fences is to pressure-wash away dirt, algae, and other debris to help it look fresh. Also, if you have few missing boards or panels here and there, you will want to replace these before putting your home on the market, as these are warning signs of a potential collapse. A prospective buyer might balk at this, particularly since it's also unsafe for pets and children.
With these tips in mind, you do not necessarily need to install a brand-new fence around your yard. In fact, a new fence installation isn't thought to do much to make your property sell, especially if you don't already have one. However, there are some exceptions here. If your existing fence is in dire need of extensive repairs, such as warping, holes, or rot — to a level which cannot be resolved with cleaning or a fresh coat of paint — you may need to consider a replacement. Also, if your existing fence doesn't match in style with those of other homes in your neighborhood, it could be best to swap it out for a different material. A realtor can offer advice on this end.
Install sprinklers to keep your lawn looking healthy
When maintaining your lawn and helping your home sell, you might consider the advantages and disadvantages of irrigation systems. Perhaps the greatest downside is increased water usage. However, if you're struggling to keep your lawn looking healthy and uniformly green, a sprinkler system could potentially be an important asset in selling your home. In-ground sprinkler irrigation systems have the advantage of controlling the amount of water released, as well as timers that you can set for automatic sessions. Sprinklers are particularly effective in areas with medium or coarse soil textures, such as silt and sand. What's more, some prospective homeowners are drawn to irrigation systems for their ability to help save time from potentially having to water grass by hand. They may also be selling points if you have a large yard.
Before investing in lawn irrigation, you'll want to talk with a local realtor to help you determine whether such added costs might indeed affect the sale of your home. In all, sprinkler systems have an average ROI of 83%. While you might not recover the entire costs of the system, you may be able to still increase your home's value thanks to their benefits for your lawn overall. If you do decide to install a home lawn irrigation system, be aware that the best times of year to do so are the early spring or during the fall, or whenever the off-season for plant growth occurs in your area.