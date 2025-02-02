Clever Landscaping Ideas That Can Help Sell Your Home

Before you list your house on the market, you've likely made a to-do list of updates you're willing to DIY. After all, you want to sell at the highest price possible, and the little things count. And while indoor renovations and staging can all be part of the process of making an impression on prospective buyers, you don't want to underestimate the power of an attractive yard, either. According to the National Association of Realtors (NAR), standard lawn care provided homeowners with more than 200% of a return on investment (ROI) when they sold their homes. Regular landscape maintenance also had an average of 104% ROI, according to the 2023 data.

Aside from regular lawn and hedge maintenance, you can make other changes that may be attractive to buyers in your market. While the exact statistics varies based on your region, the market, and individual buyer preferences, it's estimated that having an aesthetically pleasing, low-maintenance yard and garden may increase the value of your home between 15% and 30%. This can involve a variety of changes and budgets, both big and small. While there's no guarantee of any specific ROI or particular increased home value, it's important to know some of the possibilities as you discuss potential home landscape modifications with a realtor. Here are some suggestions on ROI-friendly landscaping projects you can easily do yourself with a little time and effort.