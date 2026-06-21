Skip Traditional Fountains: The Deck-Friendly Alternative You Can Easily DIY
Traditional fountains are elegant, relaxing, and fairly difficult to put on a deck. While some decks are sturdy enough to handle them, typically they may be too heavy for most. That doesn't have to stop you, though! Plenty of people have found ways to DIY garden fountains, and decks are no different. You can easily create a lightweight alternative that's perfect for your deck, patio, or porch. All you need is a bowl, planter or other container, a solar-powered fountain or water bubbler, some decorations, and, of course, water!
You can use any container for the body of your fountain, as long as it's either water-tight or easily sealable. You can use a large plastic planter to recreate the impressive size of a traditional fountain without the weight. If you want to capture their ornate style instead, you might want to look for vintage pottery at the thrift store. For decks with limited space, opt for something like a mixing bowl or shallow dish that will fit on a table or the railing. You can decorate your fountain with polyurethane, epoxy, or acrylic paint, decorative rocks, and other water-safe decor. The aquarium aisle may be a good place to start your search for cute water-proof items.
A floating all-in-one solar fountain with a spray attachment just needs to be set in water to function, but your DIY project will need to be in a sunny spot for the spray to work effectively. This may cause problems if you have a covered deck. Instead, look for solar pumps with a separate solar panel that connects to the fountain with a cord, allowing you to place the panel in one place to absorb sunlight while keeping the fountain on your shaded deck.
Assembling your DIY deck fountain
Start by sealing up any gaps, cracks, or drainage holes in your container. Let the sealant dry, then fill your container with water to check for any hidden cracks. If there's no leak, you can pour out the water then start decorating! If you want to give your container a fresh coat of paint, be sure to add a layer of weather-resistant sealant over it (unless you use waterproof paint). For a more sculptural effect, combine this DIY fountain with another hack, such as this DIY faux-stone planter made from pool noodles. Add stones to the bottom of your container for stability, then fill it with water. No need for complicated installation like traditional fountains, just set your solar-powered pump gently on top, and finish off with any floating decor (like faux water lilies), and your DIY deck fountain is ready to go!
A solar-powered fountain pump can last 2 to 4 years, as long as it's maintained correctly. Remove larger debris like sticks or leaves whenever you spot them and wipe the panels regularly to keep them clean. Refill the container whenever you clean it or as the water evaporates. Fountains can be damaged by freezing temperatures, but, unlike heavy traditional options, you can bring this entire DIY setup indoors to protect it. Since water may splash onto your deck on occasion, you should also ensure that the wood directly around your project is sealed. That way you can enjoy your fountain without worrying about the deck rotting or mold growing.