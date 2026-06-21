Skip Traditional Fountains: The Deck-Friendly Alternative You Can Easily DIY

Traditional fountains are elegant, relaxing, and fairly difficult to put on a deck. While some decks are sturdy enough to handle them, typically they may be too heavy for most. That doesn't have to stop you, though! Plenty of people have found ways to DIY garden fountains, and decks are no different. You can easily create a lightweight alternative that's perfect for your deck, patio, or porch. All you need is a bowl, planter or other container, a solar-powered fountain or water bubbler, some decorations, and, of course, water!

You can use any container for the body of your fountain, as long as it's either water-tight or easily sealable. You can use a large plastic planter to recreate the impressive size of a traditional fountain without the weight. If you want to capture their ornate style instead, you might want to look for vintage pottery at the thrift store. For decks with limited space, opt for something like a mixing bowl or shallow dish that will fit on a table or the railing. You can decorate your fountain with polyurethane, epoxy, or acrylic paint, decorative rocks, and other water-safe decor. The aquarium aisle may be a good place to start your search for cute water-proof items.

A floating all-in-one solar fountain with a spray attachment just needs to be set in water to function, but your DIY project will need to be in a sunny spot for the spray to work effectively. This may cause problems if you have a covered deck. Instead, look for solar pumps with a separate solar panel that connects to the fountain with a cord, allowing you to place the panel in one place to absorb sunlight while keeping the fountain on your shaded deck.