Skip Sliding Shelves: There's A Better Way To Organize Overhead Cabinets

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Upper cabinets can feel like no man's land: a secret location that you've never seen for yourself because the highest shelves are so tricky to reach. Sliding shelves can be a better option than bins or lazy Susans for organizing deep lower cabinets, but they won't work well for tall cabinets. You still won't be able to see or reach what's on those high shelves, even when you pull them out. A better solution? Clear storage bins that you can easily slide off of the shelf, similar to a drawer. That way, you can store things you use frequently without losing accessibility.

Not all kitchen cabinets reach the ceiling, but even those that don't can be difficult to access. For most people, the upper cabinets become long-term storage for those extra water bottles, serving pieces, and other odds and ends that don't get used often. In that situation, it doesn't really matter that some of the pieces are hidden way in the back where it would require a planned expedition to find them (not exactly something you want to do for staples that you use all the time).

Of course, you need somewhere to store those lesser-used items (assuming they're things you actually want to keep), but you can move them out of the kitchen to free up the functional space there. Your choice of bins, based on what you want to store on those upper shelves, is the key to using the space efficiently.