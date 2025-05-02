Why Don't All Kitchen Cabinets Reach The Ceiling? Here's The Truth
Cabinets are a major design feature in any kitchen. They can come in a wide variety of styles like Shaker, flat or raised panel, glass front, and even custom designs. On top of these different styles, you can get cabinets in virtually any color from forest green to burgundy to timeless whites. If all these design decisions aren't overwhelming enough, add one more: cabinet height.
If you've noticed that not all cabinet heights are equal, you may be fretting about the details. Which height should you have in your kitchen, and why exactly are there different height options at all? Here are the ins and outs of this important house design choice, plus when and why cabinet height does (or does not) matter.
First, rest assured that there is no blanket authority on kitchen cabinet height. Whether yours reaches the ceiling or not, it's not a sign it's time to replace your dated kitchen cabinets, and there's no reason to think you've made a dire design faux pas. Cabinet height is usually determined by a homeowner's budget, storage needs, and preferred look. Consequently, there is no right or wrong answer here if you're considering a kitchen remodel — just deciding for yourself what type of cabinet will check all your boxes.
What to consider for standard and ceiling cabinet heights
Lower kitchen cabinets should be standard height so you have an accessible countertop — typically, that's 36 inches. The upper cabinets, however, are where you can really reach for the sky. When determining cabinet height, you'll want to consider cost, storage, and design.
Taller cabinets are more expensive, so cost will be your first consideration. Don't forget your ceiling, either. If it's slanted, that's even more money, since the cabinets will have to be custom cut. If all that's not in your budget, your choice may be made for you (no worries though, as standard cabinets can be gorgeous too!). If you do have the extra dough, decide if you'd benefit from extra storage. Taller cabinets will utilize that vertical space you already have and are a creative way to store more stuff in less space.
Lastly, consider your aesthetic. Tall kitchen cabinet ideas can take your space to new heights. When they're color drenched, they have a really dramatic appeal and will make your kitchen look custom. Standard kitchen cabinets ,on the other hand, can give extra space on top for unique design choices. You can display different items like earthy plants (maybe some cute succulents), a curated collection of art, or even extend your backsplash to the ceiling. The reasons for cabinet height are primarily subjective, and there are so many great design varieties for each so no matter which you choose — so you can easily create a striking kitchen.