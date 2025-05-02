Why Don't All Kitchen Cabinets Reach The Ceiling? Here's The Truth

Cabinets are a major design feature in any kitchen. They can come in a wide variety of styles like Shaker, flat or raised panel, glass front, and even custom designs. On top of these different styles, you can get cabinets in virtually any color from forest green to burgundy to timeless whites. If all these design decisions aren't overwhelming enough, add one more: cabinet height.

If you've noticed that not all cabinet heights are equal, you may be fretting about the details. Which height should you have in your kitchen, and why exactly are there different height options at all? Here are the ins and outs of this important house design choice, plus when and why cabinet height does (or does not) matter.

First, rest assured that there is no blanket authority on kitchen cabinet height. Whether yours reaches the ceiling or not, it's not a sign it's time to replace your dated kitchen cabinets, and there's no reason to think you've made a dire design faux pas. Cabinet height is usually determined by a homeowner's budget, storage needs, and preferred look. Consequently, there is no right or wrong answer here if you're considering a kitchen remodel — just deciding for yourself what type of cabinet will check all your boxes.